MAYFIELD – Hot weather is increasing electricity usage and that, coupled with the rising cost of fuel needed to generate that electricity, will likely lead to higher-than-normal power bills for many households this summer.
“We are seeing record-breaking heat for the month of June,” said WKRECC President and CEO David Smart. “That means we need more electricity to keep our homes comfortable than we did at this time last year.”
“Meanwhile, higher fuel costs, especially the cost of natural gas, are reflected in the fuel charges built into the price we pay for energy,” Smart explained. “Together, these two factors are expected to increase power bills for the next few months.”
Smart said he is hopeful that the increase in fuel charges is temporary.
“This increase is driven by higher production costs. If those costs go down, the fuel charge will go down as well,” Smart said.
“We understand these are difficult times and will work with our members on a case-by-case basis to help them manage their bills,” Smart said. He explained that WKRECC can make extended payment arrangements when necessary and help members connect with organizations such as West Kentucky Allied Services, for energy assistance. WKRECC also offers free energy audits and programs to help make your home more energy efficient.
“Reducing your energy usage is always the best way for homeowners to combat higher bills,” said Smart.
WKRECC included several energy-saving tips:
• Set your thermostat at the highest comfortable temperature. The smaller the temperature difference between your home and outdoors, the lower your cooling costs will be.
• Keep blinds, shades and curtains closed during the hottest parts of the day to prevent sunlight from heating your home.
• Stoves and ovens can raise a kitchen’s temperature as much as 10 degrees. Use an outdoor grill or microwave as much as possible to keep the temperature down.
• Wash clothes in cold water and use a high spin cycle to cut drying time.
• Turn off any unnecessary lights.
• Change the filter on your HVAC system regularly and have it serviced annually.
• Run ceiling fans counterclockwise, forcing air to move straight down. Even mild air movement can make a room feel three to four degrees cooler.
• Lower your water heater temperature to 120 degrees.
If you have questions, please call us at 1-877-495-7322 or reach out via our website, www.wkrecc.com.
