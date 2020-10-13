MAYFIELD — Several local line workers began work in southern Louisiana Monday as part of a multi-state effort to restore power to that state in the wake of a hurricane that struck last week.
David Smart of Murray, president and CEO of West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation based in Mayfield, said Monday that six WKRECC line personnel left Sunday for the 10-hour drive to the storm zone in Beauregard Parish, about an hour north of Lake Charles. Those areas were hammered when Hurricane Delta moved ashore late Friday night from the Gulf of Mexico as a Category 2 storm.
Smart said that at least one of the WKRECC personnel now on duty in Beauregard is a Calloway County resident and he added that the custom of cooperatives sending personnel to such areas is one taken very seriously.
“If we’re not in danger of weather that could impact us here, then normally we try to be a good neighbor. That’s one of the principles of what we do … cooperatives helping cooperatives,” Smart said. “Anytime a fellow cooperative needs our assistance, my guys are more than willing to step up and go help someone in need.
“Obviously, we have day-to-day work here and it’s not like these guys wouldn’t have had work to do here, but their time is essential for those folks down there. I mean, they need all of the hands they can get to help their system get built back up and put in service.”
Smart said it is Kentucky Electric Cooperatives state office that notifies individual co-ops across the Bluegrass State of such a need. From there, the co-ops determine if any of their personnel would be willing to volunteer for the mission.
KEC said Sunday that Beauregard Electric Cooperative made the request to Kentucky after more than $2,500 of its co-op consumer-members lost power. KEC also said that 90,000 consumer-members lost power at the height of Delta’s landfall throughout southern Louisiana.
KEC said that at least 70 Kentucky employees are now at work in Beauregard Parish, which was an area already hampered after being struck by another hurricane — Category 4 storm Laura — in August. The Association of Louisiana Electric Cooperatives said that every consumer-member in Beauregard lost power because of Delta.
“There’s only so many trained journeyman line workers in the United States so obviously, with an event like this, you need hundreds of guys down there,” said Smart, adding that this is WKRECC’s second time in only a matter of weeks to send personnel to a storm-stricken area. “We sent six to Baldwin EMC (near Gulf Shores, Alabama) a couple of weeks ago after Hurricane Sally hit there. I think there was something like 1200 outside linemen that went and are helping them restore power.
“And when we need their help, it goes both ways! We had 600 outside workers here, 400 of which were line workers, when we had the ice storm (in 2009 that left the entire Purchase Area without power). I think of the amount of time we were able to restore all of that damage (the majority of customers had power restored within two weeks, while the remaining areas needed about a month). It would’ve taken a lot longer if we were using our normal 25 or 30 guys.”
KEC said WKRECC is assisting the Beauregard effort along with Kentucky co-ops Cumberland Valley Electric, Fleming Mason Energy, Jackson Purchase Energy Cooperative, Kenergy, Nolin RECC, Owen Electric, Shelby Energy, South Kentucky RECC and Warren Rural Electric.
“We do ask that people pray for our guys and all of the workers who are trying to help those people down there. Every time they go out, they’re going to be taking a real risk, so the one thing we want to see is for all of these workers to stay safe and be able to come back home safe,” Smart said.
