BALTIMORE — This time, a stretch-run duel did not result in victory for Murray State University alum Jack Wolf.
Where Authentic, a bay colt part-owned by Wolf and his Starlight Racing organization. had been able to hold the lead in a dramatic race to the wire a few weeks earlier in the Kentucky Derby, being the chaser proved too much in Saturday’s running of the Preakness Stakes. Filly Swiss Skydiver made a decisive move to the lead just before the turn for home, then held off favorite Authentic’s attempt to regain it in claiming the 145th running of the Preakness at Pimlico Race Course near Baltimore.
With the win, Swiss Skydiver became the first filly to win the Preakness since Rachel Alexandra beat the boys in 2009.
“He got beat fair and square, for sure,” Wolf said in an interview Sunday from his home in Louisville, where Authentic gave Wolf his fourth Triple Crown race win as an owner in early September in the Kentucky Derby.
“Robbie Alverado (the winning jockey) really rode the filly well and scooted through the inside on the approach to the far turn. If he hadn’t been allowed to do that, I think it would’ve been a different outcome.”
Wolf did not blame Authentic’s jockey, John Velazquez, for allowing Swiss Skydiver to make that move to the rail, which traditionally is not supposed to be an advantageous position at Pimlico because of its very tight turns. The race covers 1 1/16 miles, the shortest of the Triple Crown races. In fact, Authentic had just taken the lead and seemed ready to begin his final push when Swiss Skydiver suddenly made a burst to the inside of the colt to take a lead she would never relinquish.
The race was far from over, though, as Authentic did not let Swiss Skydiver enjoy a lead of more than a half-length as they entered the top of the home stretch. Then, Authentic began to cut into that advantage.
“It looked like he was going to pass her toward the end, but it never happened,” Wolf said of the duel, won by Swiss Skydiver by a neck.
Wolf said he talked with Authentic’s trainer, Bob Baffert, on Sunday and Baffert told him that the horse seemed to have emerged from the race in good condition. Wolf said, more than likely, this means Authentic will run in the Breeders Cup in early November at Keeneland in Lexington.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.