Murray State alum Jack Wolf tonight has earned his second Horse of the Year honor from the prestigious Eclipse Awards, the highest honor in North American horse racing.
The honor came to Wolf during the annual awards program that honored the best pf 2020. Wolf was in position for the honor because his stable, Louisville-based Starlight Racing, kept a part-ownership of 3-year-old sensation Authentic, winner of both the Kentucky Derby and Breeders' Cup Classic races in 2020.
Authentic had been solely owned by Starlight — co-owned by Wolf and his wife, Laurie — until June. Wolf has said the 2020 success was probably more special than what created his first Horse of the Year award, being a part-owner for 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify, because Authentic was in Starlight's possession since he was purchased as a yearling.
Authentic earned 224 out of a possible 238 first-place votes for Horse of the Year.The colt also earned the Eclipse 3-Year-Old Horse of the Year honor tonight, giving Wolf his second such honor in that category, after Justify also claimed that award in 2018.
