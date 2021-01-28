MURRAY — Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, tonight’s presentation of horse racing’s Eclipse Awards will not have its usual glitz and glam.
However, it is “still” the Eclipse Awards, which in North America, is a big deal. It is the night the best of the best are honored for their accomplishments of the just-completed year, and it is a night in which Murray State University alum Jack Wolf is greatly anticipating.
Unless something strange happens, he is going to be emerging with the event’s most-prized honor, Horse of the Year. That horse is Authentic, who Wolf and his Starlight Racing stable bought as a yearling, then guided through his entire 2-year-old campaign before selling his majority ownership during the 2020 season.
In other words, the 2020 winner of the Kentucky Derby and the prestigious Breeders’ Cup Classic, truly is a Starlight horse, unlike the situation that was in place in 2018 when Justify, with Starlight also as a minority owner, won the Triple Crown. And that makes tonight’s expected result more special for Wolf.
“You know, this is a business where if you win 25% of the time with your horses, you’re truly doing great. Something like this, with big stakes races? That’s the best. This has been amazing,” Wolf said from his home in Louisville Wednesday morning.
Authentic had worn the blue and gold colors of Starlight until June when he suffered the first of only two racing losses of his career in the Santa Anita Derby in California, where he finished second. From there, Spendthrift Farms near Lexington took full ownership, as Wolf sold the majority rights.
Still, Starlight remained as a part of a multifaceted syndicate as Authentic, trained by Hall of Fame legend Bob Baffert, prepared for the run that makes him tonight’s odds-on-favorite to be named both Best 3-Year-Old and Horse of the Year.
Those were the honors Justify also claimed in 2018 in winning the Triple Crown.
Authentic, after a long layoff that followed a tougher-than-expected win in the Haskell Invitational in New Jersey, out-dueled heavy favorite Tiz the Law in a dramatic stretch duel in the Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville in September. That tied Baffert with another training legend, Ben Jones, for most Derby wins at six, while giving Wolf, who grew up watching races at Churchill, his second win as an owner.
Then, after coming away on the short end of another stretch duel to filly Swiss Skydiver in the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore, Authentic returned for what may have been his best-ever run. He scored a dominating wire-to-wire win in America’s richest race, the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Keeneland in Lexington.
There, Authentic not only beat Tiz the Law again, but he also outlasted 4-year-old Improbable, who is also in consideration for the Horse of the Year honor. Improbable is also a horse in which Starlight had part-ownership rights during the 2019 season.
“Usually, 4-year-olds are supposed to actually be better than 3-year-olds,” Wolf said. “But, as Baffert has proven over the years, a 3-year-old can beat older horses. In fact, Bob and I were talking about that and he told me that, for some reason, late in a year, and that was in November, 3-year-olds can be better. He sure was on that day.
“We bought him as a yearling (at the famous Keeneland Yearling Sales). We don’t breed horses (at Starlight), but we did have him for a good while. He’s a great horse. I also feel great for the breeder, Peter Blum. This truly was his baby.”
There may already be a sign of how tonight will go during the virtual presentation of the Eclipse Awards. Authentic has already received a big honor this week in the form of being named the top dirt racehorse in the world during the Longines World Racing Awards, as well as the best 3-year-old horse in the world.
The Eclipse Awards will be broadcast live on the horse racing cable channel TVG starting at 6:30 p.m.
