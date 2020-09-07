LOUISVILLE — Two years ago, Murray State alum Jack Wolf was at the top of the horse racing world as a part owner of a Triple Crown champion, Justify.
However, he said what happened Saturday in his hometown of Louisville may have been even sweeter. That is because not only did he win his second Kentucky Derby as a race horse owner, this time, it was with a horse with which he had a much closer relationship — Authentic. A horse who represented Wolf’s Starlight Racing stable as a 2-year-old and part of this year as a 3-year-old, Authentic managed to out duel favorite Tiz the Law in a dramatic stretch run Saturday afternoon at Churchill Downs to eventually win the Run for the Roses by a little more than a length.
“Believe it or not, and Justify was great, this one’s better than even Justify,” Wolf said of how Authentic’s jockey wore the blue and gold Starlight colors until suffering his only loss, a second-place finish in the Santa Anita Derby in California, earlier this year.
For the prestigious Haskell Invitational in New Jersey, he was in the green and pink of Spendthrift Farm to whom Wolf sold majority interest in Authentic at about mid-year. Saturday, the silks had changed again, to the black and white of the MyRaceHorse stable. Starlight, as it was in 2018 with Justify, is still listed as a part-owner.
“Yeah, he was in our silks for the Santa Anita. Maybe that was a sign,” Wolf said, chuckling.
However, Wolf and others were not chuckling at the beginning of Saturday’s Derby. That is because Authentic appeared to be repeating his behavior from the Santa Anita loss as he seemed destined to stay on the far outside of the track, which had led to his downfall in his only career loss.
However, jockey John Velazquez took notice and gained control of the chestnut colt, guiding him to his most comfortable spot, the lead, by the time the field reached the first turn. Velazquez had also managed to guide his mount closer to the rail.
“I think that’s why our horse won the race,” Wolf said of Velazquez, who has now won the Derby three times. Saturday was also the first time he had ridden Authentic.
“He was so strong with the horse and it looked like the horse was trying to veer out again. He got him involved and under the wire for the first time with the lead, and I mean Johnny has ridden a thousand of these things, it doesn’t matter to him where their head is (aiming), he got it done.
“When (Authentic) broke, it sort of looked like it was going to be convoluted out there but he just took charge, took the lead and had the favorite inside of him.”
Tiz the Law, who had been very impressive in winning both the Belmont Stakes, this year’s Triple Crown opener, and the Travers at Saratoga in New York, made his move on the turn for home and briefly poked his nose in front. That only seemed to inspire Authentic, who immediately used a burst of speed to regain a lead that would reach as many as two lengths before the horses reached the wire with Authentic ahead by a full length.
Wolf said he had no doubt that Authentic could hold his ground, and that is because of his trainer, Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, who tied the legendary Ben Jones for the most Derby wins by a trainer Saturday - six.
It was Baffert who had trained Justify in 2018 as well.
“The guy’s unbelievable,” Wolf said of Baffert, who also trained American Pharaoh to a Triple Crown in 2015. “He gave our horse time off when the Derby stuff came about (and it was moved to September from its customary first of May spot). He knew how to space the horse. He put him in the Haskell (which Authentic won, but after struggling in the stretch run) and he said he was going to have him ready for the next race.
“The guy’s a genius. Listen, yes, he gets good stock. He gets the best stock and that’s step no. 1, but he gets the best stock because he’s out there. Where are we going to be together for the next two weeks? You’ve got it ... trying to find yearlings.
“But back to Authentic ... he had seven weeks to get him sharp enough to win this thing (after the Haskell). If you put this horse in the Belmont (which was moved to mid-June from its customary early June date), it would have sacrificed what he did (Saturday). That’s how good of a horseman this guy is.”
And that is why as the duel was beginning with Tiz the Law, Wolf said he had no worries.
“I never thought for four weeks, as a matter of fact, that anybody would beat our horse, and I told people that,” he said.
The win by a Murray State alum was not lost on current Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson.
“Another amazing race!” Jackson said. “We are very proud of alumnus Jack Wolf and Starlight Racing as they posted another Kentucky Derby victory. Jack is truly a Racer and we wish him continued success.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.