MURRAY — Two people were arraigned Wednesday morning in connection with a death investigation that resulted in one of them being charged with murder.
In a news release late Tuesday night, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said that it received a report at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday of a deceased male inside a residence on Whitlow Lane in Almo. Upon deputies meeting both Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service personnel and Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland, Tyrone J. Brewer, 67, of Almo, was pronounced dead by Garland.
Sheriff Nicky Knight said that an autopsy examination Monday at the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville resulted in a preliminary finding that strangulation was involved in Brewer’s death. This led to deputies obtaining a warrant to search the Whitlow Lane residence on Tuesday .
As a result of evidence obtained during that search, Knight said Cheryl D. Fogle, 46, of Almo, was arrested and charged with murder. In addition, Knight said Adam D. Fogle, 35, also of Almo, was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both suspects were taken to the Calloway County Jail and arraigned Wednesday morning in Calloway District Court in front of Judge Randall A. Hutchens.
In court, Hutchens upheld a $250,000 cash bond for Cheryl and the $50,000 cash bond for Adam. Hutchens also set preliminary hearings for Wednesday, Nov. 3, for both suspects, also in Calloway District. The judge also honored the suspects’ requests for obtaining public defenders in their cases.
Hutchens said he will also re-examine Adam’s bond amount once the prelim concludes as that will determine if his charges are connected to the murder tag carried by Cheryl.
A preliminary hearing in district court is reserved for felony cases and is used in determining whether or not enough probable cause exists to move the case to its level, an examination by a grand jury. The judge makes the call on probable cause in a prelim, while the grand jury is charged with determining if enough evidence is in place for an indictment to be issued. If a grand jury issues an indictment, the case is then transferred to the circuit court level.
Knight said CCSO was assisted in its investigation by Kentucky State Police, Garland and his office, as well as the Department of Community Based Services.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.