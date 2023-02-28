ALMO – A Calvert City woman was life-flighted to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee after her vehicle collided with a dump truck on U.S. 641 North.
The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office received notification at approximately 1:10 p.m. Monday of a two-vehicle collision at the 6500 block of U.S. 641 North.
The investigation revealed that a dump truck driven by Paul Alexander, 57, of Union City, Tennessee, was traveling north on U.S. 641 when he turned right into Welch’s Concrete with his turn signal on. At that time, a black Chevrolet Avalanche, also northbound, driven by Jacey Campbell, 22, of Calvert City, collided with the back end of the truck.
Campbell was trapped inside her vehicle and had to be extricated by Calloway County Fire-Rescue. She was then life-flighted to Skyline Medical in Nashville, Tennessee. Two male juveniles, ages two and eight months, were in the backseat of Campbell’s vehicle, but they were unharmed and able to be removed from the vehicle without issue, according to the CCSO.
The extent of Campbell’s injuries were unknown at press time. CCSO noted in its press release that deputies were not able to interview her on scene. The driver of the dump truck was unharmed.
