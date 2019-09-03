UPDATE: According to Calloway County Emergency Management Director Bill Call, the body of Samantha Brooke Ratledge, 22, of Scott City, Missouri, was discovered by Calloway County Fire-Rescue around 10 a.m. Tuesday. For the full story, see Wednesday's Murray Ledger & Times.
KENTUCKY LAKE – A Missouri woman is missing and a Calloway County man has been arrested following a boating accident Sunday on Kentucky Lake.
According to information from Captain Tony Dunker with the Region 1 Law Enforcement Division of the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, Samantha Brooke Ratledge, 22, of Scott City, Missouri, went missing Sunday evening after she was thrown from a pontoon boat.
According to the release, at approximately 8 p.m. Sept. 1, Ratledge was a passenger aboard a pontoon boat that was headed south on Kentucky Lake near mile marker 48 out from Paradise Resort. According to witness statements, Ratledge got out of her seat and crossed the safety rail on the front of the vessel while it was still in motion and fell overboard. The vessel was stopped, but Ratledge was unable to be located.
KDFWR Law Enforcement responded to the scene as well as the Calloway County and Marshall County Fire-Rescue squads, and are conducting a search of the area as of press time. The release said that James T. Nance, 49, of Calloway County, was arrested for boating under the influence in the first degree, and was lodged in the Calloway County Jail. The release said alcohol was a factor in the incident.
“CCFR and emergency management were notified Sunday night about 8 p.m. that a person had fallen off a pontoon boat and had not been seen since,” said Calloway County Emergency Management Director Bill Call. “We responded right away and started doing initial searching, and started doing more organized grid searching at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday night and searched until about 1 a.m. Monday morning.
“We suspended for the night and returned Monday morning right after daylight at about 6:30 a.m. and began doing organized grid searches near the point where the event reportedly took place. We have branched out from there to cover a little more ground since we have not been successful finding the body at the point where witnesses say she went in.
“We realize that the event took place last night in the dark, so we are not 100% sure they can identify the exact spot where it took place.”
