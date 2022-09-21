MURRAY – A Murray woman was transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of injuries Tuesday morning after her motorcycle was rear-ended by a car on Wiswell Road, the Murray Police Department said.
MPD said officers responded at 7:35 a.m. Tuesday to a report of an accident at the intersection of Wiswell Road and Oak Hill Drive. Megan Gilbert, 29, of Murray, told police she was stopped on Wiswell Road on a 2015 Harley Davidson while waiting to make a left turn onto Oak Hill Drive. Morgan Mckenna, 32, said she was driving a 2018 Kia Sorento southbound on Wiswell Road and did not see Gilbert’s motorcycle stopped in the roadway. Mckenna then struck the rear of the motorcycle. Gilbert was transported to MCCH for her injuries, police said.
