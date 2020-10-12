MURRAY – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said medical factors might have been a factor into a Friday crash involving a 77-year-old Murray woman.
Chief Deputy Jody Cash said CCSO deputies responded at approximately 2:15 p.m. Friday to KY 280 near the intersection of KY 94 for a report of a single-vehicle injury collision. Upon their arrival, deputies located a vehicle in a ditch on KY 280.
Joyce J. Rushing, 77, of Murray, was eastbound on KY 280 driving a red Kia Sedona when her vehicle exited the roadway. Rushing’s vehicle then struck a ditch near East Y Drive. Cash said that early indications are that Rushing might have suffered a medical condition which led to her driving her vehicle off the roadway.
Murray-Calloway County Emergency Medical Services transported Rushing to Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s emergency room for medical evaluation and treatment.
CCSO was assisted on scene by Murray-Calloway County EMS and Calloway County Fire-Rescue.
