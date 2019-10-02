MURRAY — Women of Numbers, an affiliate of the Murray Calloway County Community Foundation, is accepting new members as well as applications from local nonprofit organizations seeking grant opportunities.
Linda Avery, a founding member of the group, said the group works by having women give money throughout the year. Each year, the group then has a grant process, wherein local nonprofit groups can apply for a grant that will help the people in Murray and Calloway County.
“It is a women’s giving circle, and we are currently accepting members,” Avery said. “The basis of our program is that women may not be able to give a $10,000 contribution, but they can give $500 over the course of the year. So everyone puts their $500 together and then we can make a larger grant to a worthy nonprofit.”
Avery said that membership for Women of Numbers is $500 a year, and that the group meets annually on Giving Tuesday to select a worthy nonprofit. Avery said the aim is to raise $10,000 for such a group.
“At that time, three nonprofits who have been prescreened will present how they would use that money if they were awarded the grant,” Avery said. “Members each have one vote for each $500.”
Avery offered an example of she and her sister each paying $250 a piece for a $500 membership. She said she and her sister would discuss to whom they would like the money to go, and cast a single vote together for that agency.
“We intend to give money to all three of the nonprofits that will be vying for the top grant,” she said. “Grant applications are due Nov. 1, and they can get the grant application off the community foundation website on the Women of Numbers page.”
Avery said they hope to be able to grant around $10,000 on Giving Tuesday.
“We hope to grow,” Avery said. “It is a way women can come together and help with the legacy of our community. To keep the nonprofits that do so much for us here going and give them an extra infusion of cash at the end of the year.”
The National Day of Giving is Dec. 3, and the Women of Numbers event will be held at the Calloway County Court House Annex. For more information visit the Women of Numbers website, or call Avery at 270-753-2714.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.