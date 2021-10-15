MURRAY – The Women of Numbers, which is an affiliate of the Murray-Calloway County Community Foundation, has opened its 2021 grant application. The winner of the grant will receive approximately $7,000.
Glenda Rowlett, director of WON, said that any nonprofit in Murray-Calloway County is able to apply for the grant. In the application they must write what they would use the money for, and the top three organizations with the most votes will give a three-minute presentation during WON’s December meeting. According to their application, the grants cannot be used for salaries, utilities, rent or regular operational costs. Members of WON are able to vote for the top three finalists by paying $500 per vote.
While WON is known country-wide, the Murray-Calloway chapter only began three years ago.
“Women of Numbers is actually a women’s giving circle,” Rowlett said. “(It’s) where women pay a certain fee or donation each year and part of the donations go to grants and we endow (the rest). The first year we were able to give $10,000 in grants and last year we gave $12,500.”
The winner from the first year grant was Soup for the Soul. They used their grant money to provide lunch in the summer for children. Last year’s winner was Meals-on-Wheels who delivers hot meals to senior citizens during COVID. They both received $7,000.
To apply for this year’s grant, nonprofits will need to fill out the application that can be found on the MCCCF website and email their responses to woncalloway1@gmail.com. The deadline for applications is Oct. 28.
“Our mission is to make the Murray and Calloway County community a better place,” Rowlett said. “And that’s the reason that we do this. That’s the bottom line. We just want to help and make (Murray) a better place to live.”
