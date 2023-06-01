PADUCAH — A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to replace retro-reflective pavement markers along 4-lane highways in five counties starting Friday, June 2, 2023.
Motorists should be alert for a mobile work caravan that will be removing old reflective pavement lane markers and replacing them with new markers at the following locations:
A section of KY 80 near the Calloway-Graves County Line
KY 80 from U.S. 641 extending east to the Marshall-Graves County Line
U.S. 45 from the 19.6mm to the 20.6mm north of I-69 Mayfield Exit 25
Sections of U.S. 45 and U.S. 45 Business in Downtown Paducah
Sections of U.S. 60 and U.S. 60 Business in Paducah
A section of U.S. 60 in Western McCracken County
Sections of U.S. 62 in the Reidland Area
A section of U.S. 641 North of Hardin
Two sections of the U.S. 641-Spur at Benton
U.S. 68 between U.S. 68-Business and I-24 Cadiz Exit 65
Motorists should be alert for a slow-moving caravan that will include arrow board trucks and other support vehicles working in these general areas during daylight hours over the next few weeks, anytime weather allows. Motorists should use appropriate caution and be prepared to change travel lanes when they encounter the caravan work zone.
The retro-reflective pavement markers are designed to improve safety by enhancing lane definition for motorists at night and in rain.
Reynolds-Central Seal Joint Venture is the prime contractor on this $199,000 highway safety contract. The work is expected to take about a month to complete.
Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.
KYTC District 1 and the contractor will attempt to provide more specific work locations and dates as the work progresses.
