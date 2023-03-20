Work for I-69 upgrades ramping up along Purchase Parkway

FRANKFORT – A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is ramping up construction activities to bring the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway up to interstate standards. The project will eventually allow Interstate 69 to be extended from Mayfield to Fulton.

While some utility and prep work started last fall, motorists should be mindful of increasing construction activity extending northward from the Kentucky-Tennessee state line at Fulton (mile point 0.0) to the end of I-69 at the 21-mile marker near the U.S. 45/KY 80-Bypass at the southwest edge of Mayfield.