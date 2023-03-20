Work for I-69 upgrades ramping up along Purchase Parkway

FRANKFORT – A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is ramping up construction activities to bring the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway up to interstate standards. The project will eventually allow Interstate 69 to be extended from Mayfield to Fulton.
While some utility and prep work started last fall, motorists should be mindful of increasing construction activity extending northward from the Kentucky-Tennessee state line at Fulton (mile point 0.0) to the end of I-69 at the 21-mile marker near the U.S. 45/KY 80-Bypass at the southwest edge of Mayfield.
Motorists should be alert for intermittent work zone lane restrictions at various locations, with those restrictions becoming more frequent in coming weeks. There will be a 55 mph work zone speed limit with an enhanced police presence in areas where construction crews are present.
The two-year project includes converting the KY 339 Wingo Exit 14 interchange from a cloverleaf designed to accommodate a toll booth to a modified-diamond interchange with extended ramps designed for high-speed interstate traffic.
The project includes improvements to Exits 1 and 2 at Fulton, bridge deck and barrier wall upgrades, as well as guardrail and drainage work all along the parkway from Fulton to Mayfield. On completion, the project will allow I-69 to be extended along the final 21 miles of the existing parkway.
Along with ongoing construction to complete a new I-69 Ohio River crossing between Henderson and Evansville, Indiana, this project through parts of Graves, Hickman and Fulton counties is a major step toward completing I-69 through Kentucky.
Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers is the prime contractor on this $33.9 million project. The target completion date is December 15, 2024.
