PADUCAH – A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to ramp up initial work along about a 1-mile section of U.S. 641 at the south edge of Murray in Calloway County starting the week of November 18, 2019.
This work zone along U.S. 641 runs from the intersection with U.S. 641-Business/Glendale Road at mile point 6.65 at the south edge of Murray extending southward to the Clarks River Bridge at mile point 5.683, a distance of just over 1 mile. This is the first phase of work aimed at reconstructing U.S. 641 from Murray to the Kentucky-Tennessee State Line near Hazel.
Initial activities in coming weeks will include preparations for construction of a culvert on U.S. 641 near the end of the existing 4-lane. The contractor plans to activate the work zone for several weeks to construct a gravel pad that can be used to facilitate the start of work on the culvert in early-spring of 2020.
The contractor anticipates maintaining two travel lanes throughout the 2-year construction process. Some intermittent periods of one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers may be required to allow trucks to access the initial work area in coming weeks.
The contractor will halt work during the winter months, then return for additional work as the 2020 construction season progresses. The contractor and KYTC will attempt to provide timely updates as traffic configuration changes are required.
Jim Smith Contracting, LLC, is the prime contractor on this $6,097,432 highway improvement project. The target completion date on this first phase is December 1, 2020.
KYTC engineers and design staff continue working on plans for the widening of U.S. 641 from the Clarks River Bridge southward to the state line at Hazel. That 5-mile section is expected to be ready for bidding in the fall of 2020 with construction to take about two years to complete.
