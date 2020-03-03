PADUCAH — A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to start installation of a centerline barrier wall along the westbound lanes of Interstate 24 in Kentucky on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
The schedule is moved up one day as rain is now expected to move out of the region by Wednesday. Some short daytime lane restrictions along both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-24 may be required for prep work starting on Tuesday, March 3, as weather conditions allow.
The work zone for major concrete pavement replacement and rehab will initially run from near the U.S. 68 Cadiz-Hopkinsville Exit 65 Interchange extending westward to about the 52-mile marker through parts of Trigg, Caldwell, and Lyon Counties.
This first phase of work will require the placement of a centerline barrier wall. Weather permitting, the contractor plans to start on March 4 along the westbound lanes near the 65-mile marker. A crew will work westward, installing the concrete barrier wall in segments over the next 2 to 3 weeks.
Erection of the barrier wall will require westbound traffic to be restricted to one lane starting near the Exit 65 interchange. All westbound traffic will move to the right-hand or driving lane in this work zone. Westbound motorists should be prepared to encounter slowing and merging traffic as they approach the 65-mile marker.
Construction of median crossovers will require some short work zone lane restrictions along the eastbound lanes in the coming weeks, as weather allows. These temporary eastbound lane restrictions will be in place during daylight hours.
The ramping up of construction prep work starting on March 4 is to prepare for 2-way traffic to be established along the westbound lanes sometime in late-March or early-April. The contractor will provide timely notice when the eastbound traffic shift is scheduled.
Removing traffic from the eastbound lanes will allow the contractor to complete a full-depth replacement of concrete pavement along both eastbound lanes through the summer months.
Truckers should be aware this work zone will include a maximum 15 ft. load width restriction for westbound traffic starting Wednesday, March 4. There will be marked exit points for westbound loads that exceed this 15 ft. width. As work progresses and 2-way traffic established, truckers should be alert for a 12 ft. load width restriction along the eastbound lanes. These load width restrictions are required due to the use of the centerline barrier wall along the 13-mile work zone.
Should weather conditions prohibit the installation of the barrier wall starting on March 4, the start date will automatically move to the next day. n
As this work zone ramps up, it will include a strictly-enforced 55 mile per hour speed limit with an enhanced enforcement presence. More than 22,000 vehicles travel this section of Interstate 24 in an average day. Motorists are asked to use both patience and caution in this work zone through the 2020 construction season.
The contractor will provide updates as a timeline firms up for changes in traffic flow configuration.
Hall Contracting of Kentucky is the prime contractor on this $28,090,000 highway improvement project. The project includes major rehabilitation work along the eastbound lanes of I-24 from the 51 to 65-mile marker. There will be a later phase of concrete pavement repairs along westbound lanes. The target completion date is November 30, 2020.
Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going towww.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.
Navigate traffic at goky.ky.gov, at waze.com, or with the WAZE App.
