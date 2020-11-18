MURRAY — A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has established a work zone lane restriction along KY 94 in Calloway County.
KYTC District 1 Public Information Officer Keith Todd said Tuesday that this work zone lane restriction along KY 94 at the 11.4 mile marker is to allow joint work on the Clayton Creek Bridge. This is along KY 94 at the east edge of Murray.
Todd said motorists should be prepared to encounter one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by an automated signal around the clock until the work is completed. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers and maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.
Judy Harp Company is the prime contractor. The target completion date is Dec. 2.
