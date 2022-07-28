MURRAY – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans a work zone lane restriction on KY 1550/Wiswell Road in Calloway County starting Monday, Aug. 1.

This work zone lane restriction at KY 1550/Wiswell Road mile point 2.7 is to allow construction of a turn lane for Southwest Elementary School. This is immediately east of the KY 783/Crossland Road intersection at Wiswell.