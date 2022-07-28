MURRAY – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans a work zone lane restriction on KY 1550/Wiswell Road in Calloway County starting Monday, Aug. 1.
This work zone lane restriction at KY 1550/Wiswell Road mile point 2.7 is to allow construction of a turn lane for Southwest Elementary School. This is immediately east of the KY 783/Crossland Road intersection at Wiswell.
Motorists should be alert for one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers during daylight hours. Some delays are possible during the movement and placement of equipment to facilitate the work. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.
The project is expected to be complete in time for the start of school on Aug. 10.
