MURRAY – As state and local governments recognize April 11-15 as National Work Zone Awareness Week, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reminds the public that you’re just as likely to save your own life by driving safely as you are a highway worker.
KYTC said in a news release that Kentucky last year recorded 1,247 crashes in construction and maintenance/utility work zones. Seven people were killed and 299 were injured, and six of the seven fatalities were motorists or their passengers. Last year’s numbers were even worse than those of 2020, which recorded 905 crashes, six fatalities and 228 injuries. The number of Kentucky crashes in 2021 were the second-most in at least 15 years, and the number of fatalities was the highest since 2017, when 12 people died, KYTC said.
KYTC often promotes work zone safety on interstates and state highways, but it is just as important to pay attention while driving in Calloway County and the Murray city limits.
“Obviously, we do a lot of projects on the right of way with our utility lines and different things,” said Murray Mayor Bob Rogers. “We oftentimes have multiple workers there and we’ve got signs and cones and even flaggers. It’s really important that motorists slow down, stop, get in the other lane as they go around because machines are running and you can’t always hear (oncoming traffic). People need to watch for those barriers and cones and pay attention to protect themselves and protect our workers because they are out there doing jobs on behalf of our taxpayers.”
Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes said county road department employees undergo a certain amount of safety training, but their lives are still ultimately in the hands of people driving by.
“Probably the most dangerous job is working as a flagger, and people don’t think much about that and what it takes to get traffic around the work zone,” Imes said. “You do the training to prevent as much as you can.”
Calloway County Road Department Supervisor Chris Franklin said the county puts up signs to remind people to drive slowly when crews are working along the road, and they’ll sometimes opt to close a road because many drivers completely ignore the signs and work crews as they speed by. Although some drivers are rude and reckless, the people living in the area are typically very courteous, he said.
“When we do (road improvements), most people are just grateful that we’re doing something to the road, (especially) on those dead-end lanes,” Franklin said. “They usually have been pretty easy to work with, and they’re usually the ones who called to report (the problem).
“Our mowers move pretty slowly and sometimes come around a blind curve, and we try to have flagger vehicles behind them. We also put up signs alerting people that there is a mower in the area, so at least they’ll be aware, but unfortunately, most of the public really doesn’t pay attention to signs. I don’t know how many times I’ve had my guys tell me they looked up and saw a car coming that had to slam on their brakes because they were looking down at their phone.”
Ron Allbritten, street superintendent and solid waste coordinator for the City of Murray, said he often teaches classes on work zone safety for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. He said that while public service announcements often focus on protecting the workers, most people don’t realize their own risk behind the wheel.
“The fact is, most people that are killed in work zones are motorists,” Allbritten said. “Generally, about 80% of the people they get injured or killed in a work zone are motorists traveling through, so it’s even more important that the drivers take care when driving through a work zone.”
Allbritten said most traffic accidents in general can be attributed to inattentive driving in some way, so it is perhaps not surprising that the safety risk would jump dramatically when someone is cruising on an interstate and the speed limit suddenly changes from 70 mph to 55 mph.
“Depending on the speed limit or the 85th percentile of speed in an area, the farther out warning signs have to be placed,” Allbritten said. “In the city, generally, from the first warning sign to the workers is about 300 feet. When you get out on the interstate, that stretches out to more than a mile.”
While most people would be surprised to learn it, Allbritten cited U.S. Department of Labor statistics showing that working in the roadway is more dangerous than being a firefighter or a police officer.
“It ranks in the top five for being most likely to get hurt on the job,” Allbritten said. “It makes sense if you think about because you’re out there working in the middle of traffic, and other than putting up signs and barricades, there’s nothing that a worker can do to improve their chance of safety. There’s no (equivalent of a) bulletproof vest or bunker gear that they can put on that’s going to protect them from a car or a truck.”
Allbritten acknowledged that because of the speed limits within much of the city, his workers are not as in much danger as people working on interstates or rural highways, but many road workers still have stories of close calls. He remembered one time when a crew was replacing a culvert in the city.
“The work zone signs were out and the road was closed, and an older lady turned down the street,” Allbritten said. “She actually pushed the three-tiered “Road Closed” barricade signs down the road with the front of her car and never saw them.”
