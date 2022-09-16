MURRAY – The Calloway County Public Library (CCPL) Board of Trustees received unwelcome news at its meeting Tuesday regarding the $8 million-dollar library expansion project. Library staff were anticipating moving services into the new addition in December. Now, due to worker shortages, that is not likely to happen until mid-to late-January. The end date for the total project has been pushed back to late spring 2023.
Chris Cottongim, president of 5253 Design Group, praised Adams Construction for “doing a great job” and said that, overall, he is pleased with how the project is going before he broke the bad news.
“Our drywall subcontractor and our glazing subcontractor are causing us a delay,” Cottongim said. “I’ve talked about it with John (Hale, owner/vice president/project manager for Adams Construction) today, and we’re going to take steps to prepare a written document to each one of them and to note that liquidated damages are a part of this project.”
He explained that liquidated damages, by definition, are not supposed to be a penalty; however, he noted that if it can be proven that damages were incurred by not being able to get into the building on time, then the subcontractors can be held accountable for the delay.
“I’ve learned through other projects that being a nice guy doesn’t do us any good,” Cottongim said. “So, we are going to go ahead and review those portions of the contract with them, what they’re responsible for. It’s very clearly two subs. The drywall contractor is just not manning the job. The glazing person just hasn’t gotten to the job to do his part. … We’ve got drywall; we don’t have labor. Six guys putting up sheetrock on a job of this size… We need 12 guys. It’s moving too slow, and that’s causing us a real problem right now.”
Cottongim said the drywall company is doing good work; they just do not have enough workers on site. He noted the subcontractor recently lost his estimator and two other employees. Trustee Debbie Bell asked if other subcontractors are having difficulty remaining full-staffed.
“Everybody’s stealing everybody, too,” Cottongim said. “All these different subs are just robbing everybody all the time, and everyone would leave for $5,000 more on their salary. So, yes, those are issues (everywhere).”
There was some good news about the project, which Cottongim noted is nearly 60% complete. He advised there will be no more delays related to weather as most of the work is now “under roof.”
“I know everybody wants it done tomorrow, and that’s just not going to happen,” Cottongim said. “We’ll get there, and I think we’ll get there and have a good product, but it’s not going to happen nearly as fast as we thought. We were supposed to be moving into the new portion in December, and I don’t see that happening unless they quadruple the drywall people.”
The board approved payment of Pay Application #13 ($355,086.90), Change Order #21 ($134,782.13) for direct purchase orders, Change Order #22 ($15,365) for changes to the fire department connection and Change Order #23 ($6,055) for upgrading the bathroom counters.
In other business, CCPL Executive Director Mignon Rutledge advised the board that the fiscal court has not appointed a new trustee yet; however, Lance Allison, whose term expired in August, can remain in the seat until the position is filled. She further advised that she was unaware if the fiscal court planned to act on the matter at its next meeting on Sept. 21.
Rutledge proposed forming a committee of board members, library staff and community members to make decisions regarding furnishing the building based on the already-developed plans and within the established budgetary constraints.
Board Chairman Riley Ramsey, Trustee Vonnie Hays-Adams and Allison volunteered to be the board members on the committee. Members of the public who are interested in joining should email Rutledge at mignon.rutledge@callowaycountypubliclibrary.org.
The next CCPL board meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the First Presbyterian Church.
