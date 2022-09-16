MURRAY – The Calloway County Public Library (CCPL) Board of Trustees received unwelcome news at its meeting Tuesday regarding the $8 million-dollar library expansion project. Library staff were anticipating moving services into the new addition in December. Now, due to worker shortages, that is not likely to happen until mid-to late-January. The end date for the total project has been pushed back to late spring 2023.

Chris Cottongim, president of 5253 Design Group, praised Adams Construction for “doing a great job” and said that, overall, he is pleased with how the project is going before he broke the bad news.