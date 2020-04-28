MURRAY — Murray police say a collision involving a pedestrian Sunday morning ended with one person gong to a hospital.
In a news release, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said officers were summoned at 11:07 a.m. Sunday to the intersection of KY 121 and North 12th Street . Upon arrival, officers spoke with Karen Bolls, 76, of Murray, who said she was driving north on North 12th and was approaching the 121 intersection.
Wiggins said Bolls stated that she had the green light and proceeded through the intersection. Wiggins said that Bolls told officers, as she entered the intersection, a female, later identified as Komega Hayes, 40, of Murray, ran into the road in front of her. Wiggins reported that Bolls told officers she attempted to avoid striking the pedestrian but was not able to prevent contact from being made with her vehicle.
Wiggins said Hayes told officers that she thought she had enough time to cross the street before Bolls’ vehicle reached the intersection. She said that, as she was crossing the street, the driver’s side of Bolls’ vehicle struck her.
A unit from the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance took Hayes to the emergency room at Murray-Calloway County Hospital. On Monday, MCCH Planning and Marketing Specialist Danyel McCuiston said Hayes was treated for her injuries and released.
MPD was assisted at the scene by the ambulance service and the Murray Fire Department.
