CALLOWAY COUNTY – Kentucky State Police say a two-vehicle wreck Wednesday morning northwest of Murray resulted in the death of a Murray woman.
In a news release, Trooper Adam Jones, public affairs officer for KSP Post 1 in Graves County, said that the wreck was reported a little after 9 a.m. on KY 80 at the intersection of Airport Road (KY 783) in the Penny community of Calloway County.
Jones said an initial investigation by Post 1 accident reconstructionists shows that Bobbie J. Bibb, 82, of Murray, was traveling south on Airport Road while operating a white 2002 Toyota Solara. Jones said that Bibb failed to yield to oncoming traffic and a gray 2005 Ford F150 pickup truck, operated by Kenneth A. Charles, 49, of Puryear, Tennessee, collided with the driver’s side door of Bibb’s vehicle.
Jones said that investigation determined that Bibb’s vehicle rotated counter-clockwise, crossing into the eastbound left turn lane of travel on KY 80, where it eventually came to rest. The pickup truck sustained heavy front-end damage and came to rest in the the westbound lane of 80.
Jones said Bibb was taken from the scene to Murray-Calloway County Hospital by a unit of the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service, where she later succumbed to her injuries. Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland said Wednesday afternoon that he pronounced her deceased at 9:33 a.m. at the hospital.
Garland said that, based on the information he has received from investigators, Bibb’s death was caused by multiple blunt-force injuries sustained in the wreck. He said he is not opting for an autopsy examination.
Jones said that a passenger in Charles’ vehicle, Angela Charles, 45, of Puryear, was also taken to MCCH, where she was treated and released for her injuries. He added that investigation indicates that Bibb and Angela Charles were wearing their seat belts at the time of the collision and that Kenneth Charles was not wearing a seat belt.
Kentucky State Police Trooper and Reconstructionist Mike Ray continues the investigation. KSP were assisted on scene by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the ambulance service, Calloway County Fire-Rescue and the Calloway County Coroner’s Office.
