MURRAY — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said two people were sent to a hospital Thursday after being involved in a wreck south of Murray.
In a news release, CCSO said Friday that deputies responded to U.S. 641 South after receiving a report of a wreck.
Upon arriving on the scene, deputies determined that Montevaius Finch, 27 of Paris, Tennessee was northbound and swerved into the southbound lane. The front of Finch’s vehicle then struck the front of a vehicle driven by Mitzi Burress, 51, of Murray.
A unit with the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service then took Finch from the scene to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of injuries. Burress was also taken to MCCH, but CCSO said a family member took her to the hospital by private vehicle.
In addition, CCSO said Finch was cited for operating a motor vehicle on a revoked license and failure to provide proof of insurance.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
