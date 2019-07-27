MURRAY — Murray Main Street Program Director Deana Wright filled in for Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Erin Carrico to talk about a grant awarded to the CVB at Thursday’s Murray City Council meeting.
Since Carrico was out of town, she asked Wright to update the council on the recent state Transportation Alternative Program grant the Murray CVB was recently awarded for wayfinding signs. Wright was already on the agenda for her periodic update on Main Street, so she was happy to honor Carrico’s request.
“Erin told me I needed to talk about it. Well, I could because I’ve been part of it as much as anybody else has,” Wright said in opening her presentation about how Carrico and her agency were able to secure the $267,000 grant that will allow the city to significantly update signage to point the way to various locations of interest.
“Four years ago, in fact, Erin and I were sitting at her desk talking about wayfinding signs and I wanted them too, but I knew we didn’t have the money to pay for them. So she said, ‘Let’s write a grant,’ so we sat down and did a lot of the pre-work, we worked on an RFP (request for proposal) to get it out to the proper people.”
Soon, the RFPs were coming back, leading to the next step, which was forming a committee of city and community leaders who examined the RFPs and determined which firms to interview to oversee the design. Wright said the CVB spent $60,000 in preparing the grant document.
“What’s really important about this is that, say, in the early 2000s, grants were easy to get,” Wright said. “They’d pretty much just throw money at you because they wanted to give them away. Today, it’s not like that and the big thing the places that have the grants want these days is for everything to be ‘shovel ready.’ Well, this document was shovel ready when she finished it. It has been approved in every way, shape or form.”
With last week’s announcement that the grant was finally approved, Wright said the next move will be with the city. She said the city will be responsible for obtaining and receiving bids, as well as following rules stipulated by the grant.
However, the city will not be out any funds.
“When we say it’s $267,000, it’s actually totally covered, except for $4,000 in in-kind work that the street department is going to give. The city is not going to be out any money, which is awesome,” she said.
Councilman Jeremy Bell emphasized the “city having no costs” aspect.
“The city is not responsible for paying anything. This is all in ‘in-kind’ work, which we do for multiple other people, industries and things like that,” Bell said.
Wright also said the original $60,000 the CVB committed to pursuing the grant was financed with much assistance. Several businesses and other organizations all contributed to that cause and, with the grant requiring an additional $60,000 as a 20 percent match, Wright said Carrico has received commitments from those same interests to handle that load as well.
“She went back to them because you have to remember that it’s been 2 1/2 years where we’ve been twiddling our thumbs waiting,” Wright said of Carrico. “They all have committed to this again and we’re really proud that they’re going to step up and help us out.”
•••
As for Wright’s Main Street presentation, she had a packed lineup of things to discuss Thursday night.
She told council members about several new events that are on the schedule for later this year. This will include an activity called Free Play Friday that will be offered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays from Aug. 2 to Oct. 4 on the court square, consisting of oversized games that people can play while visiting downtown.
“We’re talking about things like cornhole, giant checkers boards, Jenga, all those fun games. If you get tired of working in your office and you want to take a break during the day or if you’re coming downtown to have lunch, you can play one of those games,” she said. “If you’ve been to Evansville (Indiana) lately, this is something they have initiated up there and people have been taking advantage of it.”
Wright also said that this year’s edition of the Downtown Farmers Market may be the biggest ever in its 20-year history. That continues through the end of October every Saturday morning on the square. On Aug. 10, the Kids Club portion of that activity will feature something new, she said, where the children will be taught a song about soup … in three different languages.
She said September would be her busiest time with the Murray Ice Cream Festival set for Sept. 6-7 downtown. This will include the annual Scooper Bowl fundraiser for nonprofit agencies. She said the largest number of nonprofits to have participated in the past was 13. A Mario Cart tournament is also planned for Sept. 27-28. September is also the start of the annual Main Street membership drive, which ends in early October with the annual Market to Menu Dinner.
Movies on the Square will have a pair of rather interesting dates later in the year, Wright said. On Oct. 12, the first double feature will be shown with “Hocus Pocus” and “Ghostbusters,” followed by the rescheduled showing of “The Santa Claus” on Nov. 16.
•••
Wright also talked about the results of a recent contest that was facilitated through the Murray Art Guild to design a new spring banner for display on lamp posts on the square. She said three were chosen and will be displayed on a rotating basis.
Winners were Ella Bryant, daughter of Nicole and James Bryant, Isabelle Bourne, daughter of Jennie and Eric Bourne, and Alyssa Daughrity, daughter of Tim and Tory Daughrity. Wright said a reception in their honor is being planned for later.
