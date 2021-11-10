MURRAY – Property tax bills for Murray residents were mailed Wednesday morning after a software compatibility problem delayed them for nearly three weeks past the usual date, according to the City of Murray’s finance director.
Finance Director Kim Wyatt said the City of Murray is required to get property values from the Calloway County Property Valuation Administrator’s Office, which takes its property assessments and applies the annual tax rates for the city and the Murray Independent School District to each bill. Wyatt said the PVA always prints the tax bills and also sends a digital file that the city’s finance department can load into its computer system to begin accepting payments. This year, however, the city’s software was unable to read the file from the PVA, which led to a much longer delay than expected. Wyatt said that even though the city has had paper copies of the bills for weeks, it could not mail the bills until the city’s computer system was prepared to receive payments.
Wyatt said the city always aims to give residents the entire month of November to pay their property taxes. Although no decision has yet been made about possibly extending the deadline, the Murray City Council did discuss the issue at the last council meeting on Oct. 28. Councilman Dan Miller proposed moving the tax payment deadline to a later date, but the council did not take any action after Mayor Bob Rogers suggested waiting until the next meeting to make a decision once the bills had been sent. The council is scheduled to meet again this Thursday.
“We typically get our bills out by Oct. 20, and because of all the problems with the file, they are late going out,” Wyatt said. “The bills were already printed before we got the file and realized there were problems in it. So the due date on the bill will say Nov. 30, but if the council chooses, they may extend that deadline, such as they did last year because of COVID. That will be discussed Thursday night, and then at that time, if they do change that date, we will let customers know.”
Wyatt said Tuesday that her department was finally able to load the file Monday night, and staff tested the files the next morning. The bills were sent to the post office Tuesday afternoon and were to be mailed out today, she said. As of Tuesday afternoon, Wyatt said the bills were also available to view and pay on the City of Murray website.
“There are approximately 6,000 tax bills,” Wyatt said. “We will be talking about them Thursday night at the city council meeting, as far as due dates are concerned. Now that the bills have been mailed, they are live online, so people can now go to their online account and see their bill and pay it online.”
To immediately view and pay your tax bill, go to www.murrayky.gov and click on the “Online Payments” button on the left side of the home page. That will bring you to the Online Payment Services page, which shows a button for “Property Tax” and another for “Utilities.” Once you click on the “Property Tax” button, you will see a disclaimer stating that the assessed values are subject to change before being finalized for ad valorem tax purposes, and that the “information should be used for informational use only and does not constitute a legal document for the description of these properties.” Underneath that disclaimer, you can click the “Accept” button to set up your payment.
Wyatt added that anyone who has not yet received their bill in the mail but would like to mail their payment to the city can do so by printing out their bill from the website.
PVA Nikki McMillen-Crouch said she hated that the software problem had caused the bills to be sent late, and that while she wished there was something she could have done ahead of time to prevent the problem, she was glad the county’s software programmer was able to work well with the city’s software programmer to finally resolve the issue.
“We went on a new system two years ago, and we thought that last year everything had worked out,” McMillen-Crouch said. “When I generate the tax bills, it gives me a file to download and send to the city. We thought it was all worked out that they would be compatible this year, but it seems like this year, they’re having even more trouble getting my software and their software compatible to collect (tax payments). The sheriff’s office, for example, is on the same system I am on, so when I generate that file for them, it downloads directly into their system. My understanding is that the city is on a different kind of software, so they’re just having trouble getting their software to read my file correctly.”
“Luckily, we have a really good software system that has very helpful people, and they had a programmer that went in and rearranged everything for us,” Wyatt said.
