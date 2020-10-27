MURRAY — With a huge crowd expected for Friday night’s Drive-Thru Trail of Treats Halloween event at Central Park in Murray, it appears one theme is taking precedence.
Arriving early will be critical. That is because time will be precious.
“At 7 o’clock, we can’t take any other cars. It’s unfortunate, but we have to come off at 7 because (the Rotary Club of Murray Amphitheater Performing Arts Pavilion has a play that night so we have to be able to get everybody out so we can get the amphitheater folks in,” said Murray-Calloway County Parks Director Ryan Yates of the event that starts at 4:30. “So if you’re over by Captain D’s (on North 12th Street) or a place like that at 7:03, it’s going to be over.
“If people are still in line at 7, then yes, we can take them (similar to how voters are handled during an election. If you’re in that line at 7, we’ll see you and you’ll be able to go through with no problem. Where we see that last car that has pulled up, though, that’s where we’re going to put a barricade to show that no more cars can come through.”
This year’s Trail of Treats has had to be altered in numerous ways due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Usually, the event has children and their parents standing in a long line near the entrance of Central, off Arcadia Circle.
This year’s Trail will be accessible only by vehicle, with visitors staying in their vehicles as vendors, all dressed in personal protective equipment, bring candy to the vehicles. Children are asked to be in backseats so that vendors can drop candy into their baskets, sacks or other receptacles. Occupants of the vehicles are to stay inside their vehicles in order to promote social distancing and prevent large crowds, which health officials are strongly encouraging as the virus continues to spread.
However, while the Trail has been changed in its format, the path by which visitors will reach the staging area was changed quite a few times before organizers determined the final route. Earlier, it had been reported that visitors would enter using the main entrance of Central, off Arcadia Circle. However, Yates, in talking with City of Murray officials, said it quickly became obvious that this needed to be re-evaluated.
“So the biggest thing we’re trying to tell people now is that they’ve got to enter in Bee Creek,” he said of the re-designed route that will take visitors through the Bee Creek soccer complex before entering Central via a service road that is mainly accessible to Murray-Calloway County Parks and Recreation vehicles. “What we figured out is that if we had started on Arcadia as we had originally planned, we would’ve had a traffic jam all the way out Chestnut and 12th streets.
“So, this way, cars can stage down at Bee Creek along Southwood (Drive), which is not as busy of a neighborhood. We also think the road by Mega Gym (Keepers Way, which is off North 12th Street at the entrance to such establishments as the Walmart Supercenter, Culver’s, Hucks’s and Applebee’s) is long enough to keep everyone off of the stop light there. So we bring them in at Southwood or (Keeper’s Way), then up the service road and into the main part of the park, and leave at Arcadia.”
Yates said the plan has the blessing of both City of Murray Police Chief Jeff Liles and Street Manager Ron Allbritten. Along with shutting down the activity at 7, he also said that the front gates of the park will be closed at 3 p.m. Friday and, while the main parking lot itself will not be closed at that time, all vehicles will be prevented from entering the park at 4. He said the Murray Police Department will be present to supervise the traffic situation.
Yates said a few weeks ago the Calloway County Health Department approved the plan when it comes to how candy will be distributed. The health department has been designated by the Kentucky Department of Public Health as the agency that can say yes or no to any proposed events in the Murray-Calloway County area as long as the pandemic continues.
“The health department is actually one of our vendors for this,” he said, adding that this gives him an added bit of comfort. “So that means they’re going to be here and watching everything, so I like that. With them out here, they can keep an eye on everything and make sure we are doing what we’re supposed to do.”
The Murray City Council did not set official Halloween hours for this year as it has in the past. This year, it is encouraging everyone to forego door-to-door visits and opt instead for an event such as Trail of Treats, which it believes presents the best chance of limiting COVID-19’s spread.
Yates has said that setting the event for Friday night, instead of the actual Halloween date of Saturday, raises the chance of not interfering in weekend plans families may have.
Yates also said parents can get involved too because this year’s Trail of Treats is also offering a contest for the best-decorated vehicles. He said anyone wishing to be part of this competition can enter by visiting the Murray-Calloway County Parks and Recreation Facebook page or by obtaining a form at the Parks and Recreation Office on Payne Street at Chestnut Park.
For more information, or to ask questions about Friday’s Trail of Treats, phone the Parks and Recreation office at 270-762-0325.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.