MURRAY — Murray-Calloway County Parks and Recreation’s attempt to return to the baseball/softball tournament business appears to be gaining momentum quickly.
In April, the parks system spent almost $53,000 with the purpose of improving its chances of hosting more such events by having a mix of crushed red brick applied to the dirt infields of the system’s fields at both Central and Chestnut parks. The idea was to make the fields more rain-resistant, thus confronting the main reason Murray had been falling behind when it came to hosting such activities.
Earlier this week, Parks Director Ryan Yates gave a report on how the new surface is working during a meeting of the Murray-Calloway County Park Board.
“They have been amazing,” Yates said, discussing what had occurred the previous weekend. “We got rain (last) Thursday (May 13), before a tournament we were supposed to host, and we got a lot of a rain. We still played ball that Friday night and Saturday. A year ago, that wouldn’t have happened. (The tourney organizer) would have moved it to Mayfield.
“Then, we got rain again Sunday after we had clear days on (last) Friday (May 14) and Saturday. Well, Tim Thurmond (longtime Murray-area youth baseball coach), who has seen these fields for years, called me and said, ‘We’re, for sure, not playing, right?’ So we meet out there at 1 o’clock (when games were scheduled to start) and we were walking the fields as if nothing ever happened.
“So (the new material) is doing its job for sure. And it’s saving us games.”
Yates said he has talked with the organizer of the United States Specialty Sports Association tournaments that are capable of bringing as many as 40 to 50 traveling teams. He said we told him that there were six times in 2020 that opted to move tournaments to neighboring Mayfield because they could still play games in spite of rain.
At that time, the Murray fields were still surfaced with red clay.
“Now that she knows how we’ve worked on this, we’ll probably get more tournaments from her next year,” Yates said, “And it’s important to get these because when we have 40 or 50 teams in here, that’s people staying in hotels and going to eat and it’s really good for our community.”
Yates also recalled a softball tournament earlier this year at Murray, where, like last weekend, the resurfaced infields delivered.
“It had rained on a Wednesday and we played the next day. The organizer of this tournament is someone we had not worked with before and he was just blown away by our ball park,” he said, then delivering the proverbial punch line.
“He called me up a few days ago and said, ‘Hey! I want to schedule a tournament with you guys every other weekend.’ So, yeah, that $52,000-plus is paying off for us.”
