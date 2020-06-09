MURRAY — Murray-Calloway County Parks Director Ryan Yates said his idea for a monument honoring black history figures in Murray comes from multiple directions.
He said the most obvious of these factors was the unrest that has been present throughout the United States following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis more than two weeks ago. Violence has been part of some demonstrations with people voicing their opposition to how Floyd died while in the custody of police officers. But he also was thinking of his three years in Murray since coming to town from Owensboro and how he has noticed that Murray has some strong history to promote.
“I felt that, right now, in our community, this is a time for us to come together and unite and this is something where we can unite and honor some of the great folks from Murray and Calloway County and honor some history as well,” Yates said on Monday, as he stood on the area of Chestnut Park where the monument — the Black History Walk — would be established.
“We have some great history here in Murray, one of those displays being the (Calloway County) Veterans Memorial (also in Chestnut) that is visited multiple times a year, and there are other things around this community that people come to see. This will be another part of Murray’s history.”
Yates stresses that, while he is the parks director, the only connection to his job and the proposed monument would be that a park was involved. He said he is establishing a committee to pursue the project. The Murray-Calloway County Park Board will have to approve the monument being placed in Chestnut Park and Yates said he plans on bringing the proposal to the board when it meets next Monday.
Yates said he has discussed the project with Park Board Chairman Jason Lovett and those talks were positive.
He said he likes Chestnut as the proposed site because it reminds him of the park he attended for several years in his hometown of Central City. Chestnut was the original of the two parks the Murray-Calloway County Parks and Recreation oversees, Central Park being the other.
“I see this park used every day by people of all races .. black, white, Hispanic. It’s just like it was in Central City. That’s where we all gathered .. blacks, whites, Hispanics. You name it, we all got together and we played basketball or played on the swings,” he said. “Something that we missed in that park was something to show history, whether it be a veterans memorial or something else.
“I think, as a kid, those kinds of things just fascinate you, so when it comes to going to a park, you get to enjoy yourself, but you’ve also got history there for the parents and grandparents to show you. Plus, it adds to your community.”
Yates has already received assistance with this project. Parks and Recreation Maintenance Director Steve Wilhelm has designed a rendering of how the monument would appear. It was submitted sometime last week after Yates had been talking to Wilhelm about his idea.
Yates said their conversation happened at about 2 in the afternoon. Five hours later, Wilhelm had sent Yates a drawing of the proposal, which is in the design of a large orange ribbon, similar to the one used by the United Nations as a voice against racism. The ribbon forms a walkway that will take visitors to plaques that will honor those of the community who have advanced black causes.
“When I called (Wilhelm) that day, my mind was running about 1,000 mph with this project. I asked him, ‘How can we show unity?’ I told him my thoughts and I’m real big on sports, I’m a huge fanatic, and I was thinking something like what they have in Yankee Stadium (in New York) with all of the monuments (of former Yankee stars) behind the outfield wall,” Yates recalled. “So he asks me, ‘Can you draw something up for me?’ I told him, ‘You know I can’t draw that way.’
“So at 7 o’clock that night, he sends me a picture (through a text) and asked, ‘Tell me what you think.’ I had just talked to him at 2 o’clock that day and he doesn’t know what I want. I just about cried because it was just beautiful. The thing that meant so much is that Steve took the time and he searched high and low on the internet and he found the ribbon.”
The monument would be placed near the southwest corner of Chestnut, along North 10th Street. Yates said the idea would be to add plaques annually, following a vote of the committee. He said one aspect of the project for the committee to tackle would be fundraising, as he intends for this to not be funded by either the parks or the city and county governments, as money is quite tight on all fronts.
“This will be the most important thing we’ve done since I’ve been here,” Yates said. “This is one of the these things I think where, if they will still have me in 10 years, we can say that we started this on an idea and, by June 2030, we can say, ‘Look how far we’ve come!’” n
