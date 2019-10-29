MURRAY — The biggest event of the fall for Murray-Calloway County Parks and Recreation will once again have a venue away from park properties.
Parks Director Ryan Yates said Monday that the annual Trail of Treats Halloween event that is traditionally hosted at Central Park will for the second straight year be hosted at the CFSB Center on the Murray State University campus. Prompting this decision are predictions for rain on Thursday.
Even though there is a chance for the rain to have exited the area by the time the event starts at 5 p.m., Yates said the decision to opt for CFSB is a pretty easy one.
“We already have the CFSB Center reserved, so we had that in our back pocket already. The only real decision we had to face was when to make the decision to go,” Yates said at mid-morning Monday, just after the decision to move to Murray State was made. “Timing is also important with this. I’m (on a local radio program this morning) and we’ll have this on school news (at Murray Elementary School) Thursday, so we want to get the word out early.
“I’m not a meteorologist, but when you’re hearing 90 percent chance (of rain), you’ve got to believe it’s going to rain on Thursday and it’s going to be nasty. Plus, we don’t need these kids getting their costumes dirty.”
Trail of Treats, which is set for 5-8 p.m. Thursday, traditionally has attracted crowds of as many as 5,000 children and their families for an event that offers the chance to obtain as much Halloween candy as possible, but to do so in a safe, controlled environment.
“This is, by far, the safest place, and I’m thinking about that as a parent myself,” Yates said. “It’s still the same now as it was when I was a kid. Their goal is to fill up that bucket. Now, you go from house to house in your neighborhood and it may take you three neighborhoods to get that bucket filled and it could take you three hours.
“Here, you’re in and out in less than an hour, so you can get that bucket filled and get the kids home in time to get to bed and ready for school the next day.”
Yates said about 20 vendors are expected to supply the candy Thursday, including both the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office and Murray Police Department, which he said increases the safety factor. He said prospective vendors have until about mid-day Thursday to join the lineup; instructions will be given as well.
To become a vendor, phone the Parks and Recreation office at 270-762-0325.
He said visitors will enter the CFSB Center through Gate B.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.