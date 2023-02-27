MURRAY – With an architecture firm now hired to design the new nursing program building, Murray State University officials hope to open the facility for the spring 2025 semester.

While there are numerous ongoing renovation and maintenance projects currently on campus, the biggest construction project on the horizon is the planned new building for the School of Nursing and Health Professions. The Murray State Board of Regents heard an update on a variety of projects at its quarterly meeting Friday from Director of Facilities Management Jason Youngblood, Vice President for Finance and Administrative Services Jackie Dudley and Associate Director of Facilities Design and Construction Angela Lampe. Besides the new building, renovations are planned for Mason Hall, which also serves the nursing program.