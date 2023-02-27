MURRAY – With an architecture firm now hired to design the new nursing program building, Murray State University officials hope to open the facility for the spring 2025 semester.
While there are numerous ongoing renovation and maintenance projects currently on campus, the biggest construction project on the horizon is the planned new building for the School of Nursing and Health Professions. The Murray State Board of Regents heard an update on a variety of projects at its quarterly meeting Friday from Director of Facilities Management Jason Youngblood, Vice President for Finance and Administrative Services Jackie Dudley and Associate Director of Facilities Design and Construction Angela Lampe. Besides the new building, renovations are planned for Mason Hall, which also serves the nursing program.
Youngblood said the university received 10 responses to its request for proposals (RFP) for a nursing building consultant, and the selection committee narrowed down the companies to four finalists to invite for interviews. Ross Tarrant Architects (RTA) of Lexington was chosen as the primary design consultant, and the company is partnering with Ayers Saint Gross as a national nursing design expert, Youngblood said. They will also be partnering with Paducah’s Marcum Engineering and Bacon Farmer Workman (BFW) Engineering & Testing, he said.
Youngblood said the programming and schematic design has begun, with the involved companies meeting with the nursing school’s Dean Dina Byers and her staff. He said they hope to have the first phase finished by July when the state funding for the project becomes available, and the full scope of the building design should start at that time. Youngblood said RTA hopes to begin construction by March 2024 and for the building to open for its first semester in January 2025. He said the exact timing of the Mason Hall renovations might not perfectly line up with the new building’s construction, but the plan is for both projects to be concurrent.
“We feel like … we’ve chosen the best team for this project,” Youngblood said. “We’ve worked with this team in the past, with the exception of Ayers Saint Gross. Some things that Ross Tarrant has done on our campus initially goes back to the Bauernfeind College of Business. They did the trading room, they’ve done the Lovett Auditorium design work, they’ve done the Wrather Auditorium design work, so we are familiar with this team, and we feel like they’re going to be great to move this project forward for us.”
Youngblood said the chosen site for the new nursing building is the area just north of Faculty Hall, which is south of Facilities Management’s central plant.
“It’s on 16th Street, kind of bordered between Alexander Hall, the Science Complex and the fine arts, visual arts and Blackburn (buildings), kind of that corridor right in there,” Youngblood said. “That is our primary site, but obviously, the building won’t take up that entire site, so we’re working with our design team to help us position that building the best, to where it will be a proper balance of visibility and accessibility – a good look to our campus, tying into our campus. We want it to match our campus architecture and we want good accessibility for our students and other people that are coming to that facility.”
Regent Robbie Fitch noted that the location was roughly where the old Boy Scout museum used to be located. Youngblood said that was because that area includes quite a few parking spaces, but more parking will have to be created elsewhere.
Various other renovations and/or HVAC replacements also continue to unfold at the Curris Center, Wrather Hall, Waterfield Library and the Hancock Biological Station. RFPs have also been put out for renovations at the Applied Science Building, Pogue Library, the new and old fine arts buildings, the Expo Center and the CFSB Center.
Youngblood said Facilities Management plans to refurbish the pedestrian overpass bridge over Chestnut Street this summer. The project was delayed after originally being planned for last year.
“This is something we had targeted to try to have done for the 100-year celebration, but due to … the high escalation of costs, it wasn't feasible, so we've had to kind of scale back our project a little bit,” Youngblood said. “The bridge still is in need of some TLC, and the railings need to be replaced. Structurally, the bridge is good, but cosmetically, it's got a lot of deterioration that we need to work on and help preserve the bridge to keep it for much longer. It is a central artery to our campus tying our north and south campus together, so it's heavily traveled every day. It ties our residential campus into our academic campus. (It will have a) new walking surface, new railings, some new entrance columns. We're going to do a few things to freshen it up and have the name printed on or letters attached to the bridge and lit so that it shows up at night. We won't have to have banners up there to flop in the wind when we get high winds again. All that is necessary work to be done to this bridge.”
Melony Shemberger, who is serving as a campus director this summer for the Governor’s Scholars Program, was concerned about how the construction might coincide with the program. Youngblood said the contractor has targeted two months to do the work, and the bridge and Chestnut Street will both have to be closed for a period of time. At least two separate pathways – one on the east side and one on the west – will be opened for people to cross Chestnut.
“What the contractor has told us is they can close the bridge itself for about a month and then we can open it back up to traffic, but the road below will need to be closed for two months just to prevent the fall hazards (resulting from) working above cars or people passing underneath it,” Youngblood said. “It’s not going to be as ideal as it normally is to just go straight across the bridge, but we are working on a plan because we know we have to keep that artery open.”
Youngblood also said a crew would be starting this spring to develop some of the site work for Woods Park, which is where Ordway Hall used to be and is next to the recently dedicated National Panhellenic Council Plaza.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.