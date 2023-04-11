MURRAY – Strengthening families and communities are key components of preventing and reporting child abuse, and advocates say awareness and knowledge are the first steps toward that goal.

Several staff members from Lotus were at the Calloway County Judicial Building with local advocates Monday to mark Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month.

Trooper Sarah Burgess, public information officer for Kentucky State Police Post 1, places a blue pinwheel in the ground at the Calloway County Judicial Building in recognition of Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month. KSP was one of several entities represented Monday as Murray Mayor Bob Rogers and County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes signed and read a proclamation for the month.
Representatives of the court system, local agencies and non-profit organizations gathered at the Judicial Building Monday afternoon to recognize Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month.
Murray Mayor Bob Rogers, center, and Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes, center right, read from a proclamation marking Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month. Among those present for the short ceremony outside the Judicial Building were Lotus Executive Director Lori Brown, to the left of Rogers, and Lotus Family Advocate Bethany Vaughn, to the left of Brown.