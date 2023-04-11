MURRAY – Strengthening families and communities are key components of preventing and reporting child abuse, and advocates say awareness and knowledge are the first steps toward that goal.
Several staff members from Lotus were at the Calloway County Judicial Building with local advocates Monday to mark Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month.
“We are honored to be here today to accept this proclamation for Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month,” said Lori Brown, the executive director for Lotus. “As your designated children's advocacy and sexual violence resource program for the Purchase Area region, our Lotus mission is to support survivors, strengthen families and empower communities to end child abuse and sexual violence. Adverse childhood experiences, such as child abuse, can have a tremendous impact on the future, affecting children’s lifelong health and opportunities. But we know child abuse is preventable, and by partnering with parents and caregivers to strengthen families, identify needs and build support systems … we can reduce the risk for child abuse.”
Brown thanked Calloway County Family Court, CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) By the Lakes, Calloway County’s Department of Community Based Services-Protection and Permanency, the County and Commonwealth’s attorneys’ offices, the Murray Woman’s Club and other organizations for their help raising awareness during the month of April. After Murray Mayor Bob Rogers and Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes signed and read from a proclamation, attendees placed blue pinwheels in the Judicial Building’s front lawn.
“Pinwheels are the symbol for child abuse prevention, and each pinwheel that we plant today will represent one caring adult that made a difference to protect a child,” Brown said. “One multidisciplinary team partner that helped a child and family receive the justice that they deserve. One community member that went out of their way to help support a family in need. These pinwheels represent this community's commitment to protecting children, preventing child abuse and strengthening children and families.”
After the ceremony, Brown reiterated how Lotus believes one of the best ways to reduce and prevent child abuse and neglect is to strengthen families. She said it is important for groups like Lotus to partner with as many community agencies and organizations, as well as parents and caregivers, as possible to share the responsibility of keeping kids safe.
“It’s not just about responding – (though you should report it) if you see something that is of concern – but it's also about what can we do to help out families in our communities?” Brown said. “How can we offer to provide support to a family that we see that’s in need? Those types of everyday things that we can do – whether it's words of encouragement or a way that we can actually lend a hand – are the ways that we can really help to strengthen families. We're really proud of the strong partnerships that we have here in Murray/Calloway because it really does take a community working together. Our multidisciplinary team, which is the core of our Children's Advocacy Center, has very strong partnerships, and you can see that by the turnout today.”
“I think it takes all of us to make sure that we're keeping our kids and our community safe,” said Lotus Family Advocate Bethany Vaughn. “(That includes) parents and law enforcement partners and community members all around. I think it's important for everybody to be aware of that and take some time to look up information, educate yourself and be aware of what's going on with the kids that you're around … as a teacher or community member and just make sure you're doing your best for them.”
Brown said one of the ways you can educate yourself about child abuse and neglect is to enroll in a class Lotus offers called “Darkness to Light: Stewards of Children.” She said the class is available for civic groups, businesses, organizations and individuals who are interested in becoming stronger advocates for children. People can call Lotus at its Paducah headquarters at 270-534-4422 to learn more.
“That’s an in-person training that we can provide free of cost, and it's also a training that's available online,” Brown said. “We would hope every adult community member here in Murray/Calloway would equip themselves with that knowledge. It's an evidence-based training that helps adults in the community, no matter what your role is, to help recognize and to be able to respond with the basics for child abuse prevention. We've had teachers who have been in the school system for 30-plus years who have taken that training and said, ‘Gosh, I wish I would have had this information before now.’ So it's a really good opportunity.”
