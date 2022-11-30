Lotus mobile unit

Staff members with Lotus Sexual Assault Center gave tours of Lotus’s Hope Heal Grow Mobile Unit to CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) By the Lakes staff and affiliated organizations Tuesday at CASA’s headquarters in Murray. Pictured, from left, are Megan Bell, Lotus survivor advocate; Paris Jones, Lotus outreach and education specialist; Ashley Heath, CASA board member; ;Bethany Vaughn, Lotus family advocate; Nichole Wadley, Lotus forensic interviewer; Jessica Foust, executive Director for CASA By the Lakes; Kelsie Watson, CASA program assistant; Julia Keleher, volunteer coordinator for CASA and Hannah Russell, who said she will soon be starting employment at Bridges Family Center, LLC.

 HAWKINS TEAGUE / Ledger & Times

MURRAY – Lotus Sexual Assault Center has teamed with CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) By the Lakes in Murray to provide a mobile unit making it easier for children to tell investigators if they have been abused.

CASA by the Lakes Executive Director Jessica Foust said Lotus’s Hope Heal Grow Mobile Unit is the first of its kind in Kentucky. The large RV was custom-built and is equipped with a waiting area, medical exam room and forensic interview room.