MURRAY – Although there aren’t many seats left, it’s not too late to make a plan to see this Thursday’s free Louisville Orchestra concert with special guest and hometown hero Chris Thile.

The event is titled “In Harmony: The Commonwealth Tour of the Louisville Orchestra,” and will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday at Murray State University’s Lovett Auditorium. Admission is free, but tickets are required and can be reserved online at my.louisvilleorchestra.org/in-harmony-september-2023/lovett-auditorium.