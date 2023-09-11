MURRAY – Although there aren’t many seats left, it’s not too late to make a plan to see this Thursday’s free Louisville Orchestra concert with special guest and hometown hero Chris Thile.
The event is titled “In Harmony: The Commonwealth Tour of the Louisville Orchestra,” and will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday at Murray State University’s Lovett Auditorium. Admission is free, but tickets are required and can be reserved online at my.louisvilleorchestra.org/in-harmony-september-2023/lovett-auditorium.
Graham Parker, chief executive of the Louisville Orchestra, said this is the first time in the organization’s history that it has done a full statewide tour.
“The Louisville Orchestra was founded in 1937 in Louisville, really on a kind of a base mission of being of service to people and having an impact in the community, as well as playing beautiful music and creating new works,” Parker said. “Throughout the majority of our history, our home has been in Louisville and our focus has been the people of Louisville, which is the right initial focus. But a number of years ago, our music director, Teddy Abrams, really felt compelled that we, as kind of the leading music organization in the state, should think about how we can bring this extraordinary resource of the orchestra and all we stand for to a much wider community.
“We started talking about setting up a regular commitment to tour the whole Commonwealth, and we obviously knew this would be a very bold move, as well as a move that would require significant resources. It's quite expensive to bring an orchestra around the Commonwealth and move them around to performing venues, so we approached the General Assembly of Kentucky and asked them to support this effort with a budget appropriation.
Parker said legislators awarded the organization $4.3 million for the venture, which adds up to about eight weeks of touring across the state over a two-year period. Starting in May of this year, the Louisville Orchestra has traveled to Eastern, Central and Northern Kentucky, and the Western Kentucky leg of the tour starts this week. Several more dates are planned in February and March 2024. Parker added that State Rep. Mary Beth Imes (R-Murray) and her husband, Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes, have been vital supporters of the tour coming to Murray, and he said the Louisville Orchestra is very appreciative of their support.
“One of our absolute lines in the sand that we would not compromise on was the idea that these concerts had to be free,” Parker said. “We did not want ticket prices or any economic barrier (to stop people from) attending these shows. That's something we've done here in Louisville, as well as something we wanted to bring with us across the Commonwealth. That has allowed whole families get to come out because they don't have to find money for a babysitter, which maybe would have kept them home. We've seen people who wouldn’t normally think of an orchestra as something they would go to, but they were like, ‘It's free. What's the cost? So let's just go,’ and they've had an amazing time.
“People who may be on more fixed incomes because they're retired have also said, ‘I haven't seen an orchestra in 30 years. This was so amazing for us to come down and enjoy this.’ It has been so incredible to see really broad cross-sections of communities come out, like students in high school and middle school who are maybe learning instruments for the first time. They're able to come out and hang out afterwards and meet the musicians and ask them questions and get all nerdy about the instruments they're playing. It's so awesome.”
Parker said that of all the performances so far, Murray State has been the leader in ticket reservations, and it has been heartening to see how enthusiastic the local audience is to attend. The capacity for the concert is 1,700, as of Friday morning, there were only 150 seats left, with 1,550 having already been reserved. If seats are no longer available when you go online, Parker said you should not give up because starting at 6 p.m., people can get in the queue for the waiting list. Just before the concert, people will be able to take any empty seat.
“I would encourage people to make reservations ASAP and be sure they've got a ticket available, but I would also recommend they show up anyway (if they cannot secure tickets),” Parker said. “Sometimes folks reserve seats and don't show up, so we might be able to accommodate some people at the last minute; but obviously, they should just register and we'll go from there.”
Parker said one of the reasons he thinks Murray State’s tickets been moving so well is that the university and local leaders have made the effort to ensure performance benefits the entire community. Of course, one of the big draws for the Murray audience is Thile, who attended Murray State from 1998-2000 and whose parents, Scott and Kathy Thile, still live here. Thile has played on campus and in the surrounding area several times in the past, including a benefit concert at Lovett Auditorium in 2015 to raise money for music scholarships. The master songwriter and mandolin virtuoso was a member of Nickel Creek and is the front man for Punch Brothers, and he has received two International Bluegrass Music Association awards, four Grammy Awards and a MacArthur Fellowship, often referred to as the “MacArthur Genius Grant.”
“I have personally known Chris Thile for quite a number of years, as has our music director, Teddy Abrams, but this is the first time we've ever had the honor of welcoming him to play with the Louisville Orchestra,” Parker said. “I mean, Teddy says, and I agree, that Chris is one of the great musical geniuses of our time and that people don't quite fully understand what is going on inside that man's head, in terms of the level of musicality. I think it was at the age of 10 or 11, he had written the guide to learning the mandolin, and even experts of the instrument looked at this 11-year-old and said, ‘How does he know this? This is freaky!’”
Parker said Thile wrote a piece for the tour called “Attention,” which had its world premiere over the summer. He said he is excited to hear it again, as well as for the Murray audience to experience it for the first time.
“This is a piece that he wrote for himself and the orchestra that kind of tells the story of him as an up-and-coming mandolin player,” Parker said. “It’s really funny and very beautiful. There really are just great comedic moments in it, and I don't want to spoil any surprises, but folks are really going to be blown away.”
Thile is playing all the orchestra’s September dates, and the orchestra has lined up other Kentucky greats for other shows, such as Richmond-born, Juilliard-trained violinist Tessa Lark, who played some of the summer dates. Bluegrass fiddle player Michael Cleveland, who is from Indiana but graduated from the Kentucky School for the Blind, is scheduled for the upcoming spring shows. Despite being born blind and losing most of his hearing in one ear due to a childhood infection, Cleveland has played fiddle since the age of 4 and has had a big impact on the bluegrass scene.
“So, with every one of these performances, we are being sure that we are tying together Kentucky deeply into all of this,” Parker said.
