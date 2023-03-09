Louisville police violated constitutional rights, DOJ finds. Consent decree coming

A person holds a placard with Breonna Taylor's face during a protest to mark the one-year anniversary of Taylor's death on March 13, 2021 in New York City. Breonna Taylor was a 26-year-old Black medical worker who was shot and killed by Louisville police officers during a botched no-knock raid at her apartment. Her death was one of the drivers of wide-scale demonstrations last year over policing and racial injustice in the United States.

 Stephanie Keith/Getty Images/TNS

LOUISVILLE – (TNS) Nearly three years after Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville police, the U.S. Department of Justice says it found probable cause to believe the Louisville Metro Police Department has violated federal law and the Constitution.

During a press conference Wednesday in Louisville, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that a DOJ investigation revealed that LMPD and Louisville Metro Government violated the First and Fourth Amendments, the Civil Rights act of 1964, the Safe Streets Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act.