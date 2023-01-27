MURRAY – After having to delay her trip three times in the last couple of months because of weather-related travel risks, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman finally made her way to Murray Thursday to formally present state grants to the Dexter-Almo Heights Water District and the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“It is so great to be here with you all today,” Coleman said after being introduced by Calloway County Deputy Judge-Executive Gina Winchester. “For those of you who don’t know, this is my fourth attempt at this very trip, so I’m nothing if not persistent. … I want to thank you all for sticking with me and joining me here today because we’ve got some really exciting announcements of almost a million dollars that is going to come directly to this community in funding.”