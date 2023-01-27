MURRAY – After having to delay her trip three times in the last couple of months because of weather-related travel risks, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman finally made her way to Murray Thursday to formally present state grants to the Dexter-Almo Heights Water District and the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“It is so great to be here with you all today,” Coleman said after being introduced by Calloway County Deputy Judge-Executive Gina Winchester. “For those of you who don’t know, this is my fourth attempt at this very trip, so I’m nothing if not persistent. … I want to thank you all for sticking with me and joining me here today because we’ve got some really exciting announcements of almost a million dollars that is going to come directly to this community in funding.”
The Dexter-Almo Heights Water District received $755,000 through Gov. Andy Beshear’s Cleaner Water Program.
“That was a bipartisan agreement between the legislature and the Governor's Office to make this Cleaner Water funding available to communities across the Commonwealth,” Coleman said. “I think that's when you get the best things done, is when you work together. This funding is for $755,000 and it's going to provide clean drinking water to 85 households here in Calloway County. Projects include extending a water rain along Highway 299 South and extending service along Hopkins Road in the northern part of the county. Seven hundred-sixty water meters will also be replaced with newer models.”
“On behalf of the Dexter-Almo Heights Water District, the Board of Commissioners, our employees, our customers, and most especially, our future customers, thank you so much,” said District Board Chair Joe Dan Taylor.
The Murray CVB received $158,002 from a larger pool of money the state received from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
“The funding is part of the $75 million ARPA funding that was announced by Gov. Beshear in July, and it is to boost the state's tourism industry and economy following the decline in visitors due to the pandemic,” Coleman said.
“We’d like to thank the Governor's Office and the legislature for their continued support for the tourism industry,” said CVB Executive Director Erin Carrico. “It's a major economic driver not only for the state, but for Murray State University and for us locally.”
Carrico said a large chunk of the money will go toward digital visitor kiosks that will be placed in several locations around town to aide tourists. She said the CVB also plans to fund more wayfinding signs and advertise with airports within Murray’s “drive markets.”
“Those are the airports that are within a three-hour radius that we get a large amount of visitors from, (including) Memphis, Evansville, St. Louis and Nashville,” Carrico said. “We’re doing airport lifestyle magazine advertising in all of those drive markets.”
In addition to handing out the ceremonial checks, Coleman recognized Murray High School Band Director Tim Zeiss for having recently been named the 2022-23 Kentucky Music Education Association (KMEA) High School Teacher of the Year. He is scheduled to be presented the award and a $500 contribution to the MHS Band program at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville on Feb. 10. According to the Murray Independent School District, Zeiss is in his 15th year as a public educator and his 13th year as MHS’s band director. During his time at MHS, the band has grown from 60 to 110 members and has won numerous awards, including three KMEA marching band state championships and four state champion runner-up titles, as well as the Class A 2021 Bands of America Grand National Champion.
Coleman had originally planned to meet school and district officials at MHS to surprise Zeiss before coming downtown to present the checks, but the weather delayed her arrival.
“I was supposed to surprise you at Murray High School, and that would have been way better to just interrupt your whole class, rather than have you come here,” said Coleman, who taught, coached and served as an assistant principal at Nelson County High School before her current office. “But I wanted to acknowledge how wonderful your service has been (and receiving the award). I think it's so important that we lift up our teachers, certainly in areas of education where sometimes we don't always pay (as much public attention). I was a social studies teacher, so I get it (because) arts and social studies kind of get pushed to the side, but when we have things that we can celebrate, we want to make sure to lift up those people that are doing the work.
“And I'll tell you this right now: I coached basketball, and when we would go into the parking lot, the band would already be there practicing. And when we left practice, they were still out there in the parking lot. There are no people who work harder in a school system than the band folks, and I mean that.”
