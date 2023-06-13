MURRAY – With the start of the summer, Soup for the Soul’s Summer Lunch & Literacy program has reached a new high, with 450 children now having meals and children’s books being delivered to their homes every week.
Soup for the Soul Board Chair Noraa Ransey said the organization celebrated its eighth anniversary on June 1, and this will be the sixth summer for Lunch & Literacy, having been started in 2018. It has changed a lot since then, serving more families and adjusting logistics each year to better serve the community’s needs. Ransey teaches first grade at North Calloway Elementary School, and she said she and other teachers knew that despite some programs that existed at the time to help feed children during the summer, they weren’t always accessible to those who needed them.
“Summer Lunch & Literacy is five years old,” Ransey said. “It started the first year with volunteers going out into the community with a van, and it really started with some teachers like me and others who said, ‘We have several groups of kids that aren't getting food in the summer. What can we do?’ At that time, we had food in the park (a grant-funded program later discontinued) and food at some of the schools, but the kids we were most worried about weren't able to come because of transportation, gas, money – whatever the reason, there was a chunk of kids not making it into town all summer long. Some summers, it's two months and sometimes it's 14 weeks; it really just depends on how the calendar is set, so that's a long time.”
Although the program made some important strides that first year, Ransey said there were still many who were unserved. The program captured a few more families distributing food at several churches, but they were still not near the number they wanted to meet. The third summer came in the early part of the pandemic, so procedures changed quite a bit, but the program still continued with a small crew of volunteers and no-contact porch drop-offs.
“We had a church that packed all the food,” Ransey said. “The same ladies – they were actually a group of widows – packed the whole time that entire summer. We started with 75 the first summer and it literally has doubled every summer. We're up to 450 this summer. We partner with Murray and Calloway family resource centers, and they do interviews all school year (to know which students have the greatest needs). They have the Backpack program, they have the Christmas program, so we let them place the children. Because if it were just me or (Soup for the Soul founder Debbie Smith) deciding, everybody would be getting food because we don't know who needs it most, but they know because they work with the kids in and out (of school) every day because that's their job to make sure some of those barriers are broken down.”
Soup for the Soul volunteers gather to pack boxes of meal kits at 9 a.m. each Friday during the summer at North Calloway Elementary’s Gymnasium, where Ransey teaches first grade and where Soup for the Soul board member Melinda Hendley is principal. Volunteer drivers can then pick up the bags throughout the week to deliver them at their convenience. Ransey said she is coordinating with 33 drivers this year, and each of those drivers is responsible for delivering meal bags to three or four families depending on how many children are in those households. Each household gets a meal bag and snack bags for each child, and Ransey said they also coordinate with Family and Consumer Sciences Program Assistant Myrna Vazquez at the Calloway County Extension Office to provide healthy recipes.
Of course, the “lunch” portion is only half of the Lunch & Literacy program title.
“The big part that keeps me excited is being able to give all of the students a new book every week,” Ransey said. “We have had donations from churches, Murray State and others. Different groups will reach out and I'll tell them what we have and they help where they can. A lot of churches will reach out to make a cash donation, which is fine. It's $100 to feed one kid all summer, and that (covers) getting a driver to bring food to their door, guaranteed meal and snacks for the week, and a guaranteed book. We've had people sponsor children, we've had churches collect canned goods, and we could still use canned goods if there's any churches that are interested.”
Melissa Bouland teaches fifth grade at North, and brings her sons, 9-year-old Silas and 6-year-old Ross, with her to the school to help pack the meal bags. She said she got involved mainly because the program serves so many students she has taught.
“Keeping up with them in the summertime is important, so this is a good way to keep checking in on them,” she said. “It’s such a good program, and our kids need it. I got involved because I wanted to help, and I got my kids involved because they need to see that the community they live in has students that do not have food on the table every night. I think they need to give back, and it's taught them a lot about how to help others and hard work … It's a great program and our community definitely needs it. We don't meet all the students’ needs, but Noraa does an amazing job. The whole program is so crucial to our community, and I'm just thankful that we have this opportunity to check in with our kids and make sure they have food.”
Hendley said she is grateful to the Calloway County Board of Education for allowing her to open the school for the program’s base of operations, and she is thankful so many people are willing to give their time to help the mission succeed.
“It's the volunteers that make it work, and it's such a community project,” Hendley said. “It's volunteers from everywhere (including) our teachers and our kids. That’s the other blessing; it's not just one person, it's family involvement volunteering their hours. … I tell people it fills our cup more than it does the kids that we deliver to, and it's just a way to give back.”
Although many of the books and foods come through direct donations, Hendley praised Soup for the Soul Project Manager Olivia Roberson for her effectiveness and efficiency in using the monetary donations to order everything else the program needs.
“Olivia is a superstar about ordering and getting the stuff here,” Hendley said. “Also, my custodians help get it down here (to the gym) if (donations) are delivered during the day.”
