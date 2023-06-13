MURRAY – With the start of the summer, Soup for the Soul’s Summer Lunch & Literacy program has reached a new high, with 450 children now having meals and children’s books being delivered to their homes every week.

Soup for the Soul Board Chair Noraa Ransey said the organization celebrated its eighth anniversary on June 1, and this will be the sixth summer for Lunch & Literacy, having been started in 2018. It has changed a lot since then, serving more families and adjusting logistics each year to better serve the community’s needs. Ransey teaches first grade at North Calloway Elementary School, and she said she and other teachers knew that despite some programs that existed at the time to help feed children during the summer, they weren’t always accessible to those who needed them.

