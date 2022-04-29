LYNN GROVE – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeffrey Coday, 42, of Lynn Grove, for allegedly possessing weapons, following a probation-related home visit Wednesday.
According to CCSO, at approximately 3 p.m., CCSO deputies assisted Kentucky Probation and Parole Officers with a home visit of a person on supervised probation. During the visit, a handgun and a rifle were located at the residence, CCSO said.
Coday was arrested and charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the CCSO at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
