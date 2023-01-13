BOWLING GREEN – A federal grand jury in Bowling Green returned a five-count indictment Wednesday charging a Hopkins County man with producing and possessing child pornography.  

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky and Special Agent in Charge Jerry C. Templet Jr. of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations made the announcement. According to the indictment, Steven Ray Buchanan, 45, of Madisonville was charged with four counts of production of child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.