MURRAY – Playhouse in the Park revealed its 2023 show season at its annual meeting Tuesday, and the schedule seemingly includes something for just about everyone.
The season’s theme will be “Magic Awaits.” While some of the shows – like “Freaky Friday the Musical,” “The Snow White Project,” “Into the Woods” and “Puffs” – have stories that include literal magic, the magical feeling applies to the entire lineup, said Catie Bates, vice president of the Playhouse board and marketing chair.
“I think the theme kind of started with those shows in particular, but I always say theater has magic,” Bates said. “I feel like it’s kind of a quintessential theme to theater because it always seems like magic how the shows come together – particularly in community theater with amazing volunteers using a lot of their time and skills to put on shows.”
In addition to actual magic, the season will feature a popular mystery, several classic musicals and not one but two Stephen Sondheim shows. One of those, “Into the Woods” is extremely popular with general audiences, and the other, “Assassins,” is more controversial and adult-oriented. Sondheim, a titan of American musical theater, died last November at the age of 91, so the productions should be a fitting tribute to him. His songs can sometimes be quite technically challenging to perform, but Bates said she is always impressed by the skill with which Playhouse always brings to its musicals.
The season shows are as follows:
FEBRUARY
“Crowns”
According to Broadwaylicensing.com, “Crowns” by Regina Taylor is “a moving and celebratory musical play in which hats become a springboard for an exploration of Black history and identity as seen through the eyes of a young Black woman who has come down South to stay with her aunt after her brother is killed in Brooklyn.” It was a popular show when presented at Playhouse more than a decade ago and features a gospel music score. That first production was directed by Stephen Keene, who will be back again for the new presentation.
“Stephen Keene is going to direct that, and we’ll actually be holding auditions for that in December, so we'll be already prepping for that really soon,” Bates said. “The show has some history, it’s a diverse show for us, and we will be inviting local schools and a variety of audiences to share that experience.”
MARCH
“Freaky Friday The Musical”
According to mtishows.com, this musical is based on the 1972 novel by Mary Rodgers. It was adapted into a hit 1976 Disney movie, which was remade several times for both film and TV. “When an overworked mother and her teenage daughter magically swap bodies, they have just one day to put things right again,” the summary reads.
APRIL
“Assassins”
According to mtishows.com, this “multiple Tony Award-winning theatrical tour-de-force … combines Sondheim’s signature blend of intelligently stunning lyrics and beautiful music with a panoramic story of our nation's culture of celebrity and the violent means some will use to obtain it, embodied by America's four successful and five would-be presidential assassins. Bold, original, disturbing and alarmingly funny, ‘Assassins’ is perhaps the most controversial musical ever written.” It will be presented as part of Playhouse’s “After Dark” series.
MAY
“The Snow White Project” and “School House Rock Live!”
Bates said “The Snow White Project” is a family-focused theater project that the Playhouse board’s head of education, Jonathan Carter, originally planned before the pandemic delayed everything. Workshops will teach participants how to build a show from start to finish, including casting, directing, set-building, costume designing, marketing and more. As the name indicates, participants will stage a production of the “Snow White” fairy tale.
According to mtishows.com, “Schoolhouse Rock Live!” is a musical stage version of the “Emmy Award-winning 1970s Saturday morning cartoon series that taught history, grammar, math and more through clever, tuneful songs …”
JUNE
“Into the Woods”
A perennial favorite with community theaters, high schools and colleges alike, Stephen Sondheim’s “Into the Woods” debuted on Broadway in 1987. The show uses the storybook characters of Cinderella, Jack from “Jack and the Beanstalk,” Little Red Riding Hood and others to tell a funny and moving story about what happens after “happily ever after.” As mtishows.com says, it is “a timeless, yet relevant, piece... and a rare modern classic. The Tony Award-winning book and score are both enchanting and touching.”
JULY
Playhouse Summer Camp presents “Pirates Past Noon: Kids”
This year’s summer camp will put on a show based on one of Mary Pope Osborne's award-winning fantasy adventure books from the Magic Tree House book series. Mtishows.com says “two siblings return to visit the magic tree house on a dreary, rainy day. They find a book where the sun is shining and the waves are crashing, so they wish to travel to this tropical place. They realize that they are in the 18th-century Caribbean, the time of pirates!”
AUGUST
“The Savannah Sipping Society”
Mtishows.com says this show is a “delightful, laugh-a-minute comedy” featuring “four unique Southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, (who) are drawn together by Fate — and an impromptu happy hour — and decide it’s high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years.”
“It’s like a giant ‘ladies’ night out,’” Bates said.
SEPTEMBER
“Guys and Dolls Jr”
“Guys and Dolls Jr” will be the show for this year’s Penguin Project, which casts intellectually and physically disabled children and young adults in the starring roles. It’s a children’s adaptation for of the show “considered by many to be the perfect musical comedy,” mtishows.com says. The original show ran for 1,200 performances after opening on Broadway in 1950, won numerous Tony Awards and also became a hit movie starring Marlon Brando and Frank Sinatra.
OCTOBER
Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap”
According to concordtheatricals.com, “The Mousetrap” is “rimming with intrigue, sophisticated humor and surprising twists. Agatha Christie’s iconic murder mystery – about a group of strangers trapped during a snowstorm – is the world’s most successful and longest-running play.”
NOVEMBER
“Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic”
“Puffs” is a comedy parodying the “Harry Potter” book and film series. “For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil,” the summary from concordtheatricals.com says. “This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs... who just happened to be there too. A tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world.”
DECEMBER
“White Christmas”
It’s been several years since Playhouse presented this seasonal favorite, based on the classic 1954 musical film starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen. It features many beloved songs by Irving Berlin, including the title song, “Count Your Blessings” and “Sisters.”
