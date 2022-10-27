MURRAY – Playhouse in the Park revealed its 2023 show season at its annual meeting Tuesday, and the schedule seemingly includes something for just about everyone.

The season’s theme will be “Magic Awaits.” While some of the shows – like “Freaky Friday the Musical,” “The Snow White Project,” “Into the Woods” and “Puffs” – have stories that include literal magic, the magical feeling applies to the entire lineup, said Catie Bates, vice president of the Playhouse board and marketing chair.