MURRAY – Murray Main Street Program Director Deana Wright updated her board last week on progress toward a building cleanup loan application and multiple upcoming downtown events.

The 32,000 square-foot former Thurman Furniture building at 208 Main St. was donated to Murray Main Street in late 2020, and an environmental site assessment conducted earlier this year estimated it would cost around $292,000 to replace the roof and another $250,000 to clean up the building. The board voted in July to apply for a $600,000 loan through the Cleaner Commonwealth Fund (CCF) to complete the cleanup and roof replacement.