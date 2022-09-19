MURRAY – Murray Main Street Program Director Deana Wright updated her board last week on progress toward a building cleanup loan application and multiple upcoming downtown events.
The 32,000 square-foot former Thurman Furniture building at 208 Main St. was donated to Murray Main Street in late 2020, and an environmental site assessment conducted earlier this year estimated it would cost around $292,000 to replace the roof and another $250,000 to clean up the building. The board voted in July to apply for a $600,000 loan through the Cleaner Commonwealth Fund (CCF) to complete the cleanup and roof replacement.
The CCF is overseen by the Kentucky Brownfield Program within the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, which was granted funds in 2012 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to establish a revolving loan fund for brownfield cleanups in the state. Wright said the CCF allows the recipient to take out a loan and pay it back over 15 years at 0% interest, and there is also the possibility of 20% of the loan being granted if all the proper procedures are followed.
“For 208 Main Street, we did apply for the Cleaner Commonwealth Fund loan,” Wright said after last week’s board of directors meeting. “Speaking with them, of course, it’s all a bunch of red tape stuff, but (the cabinet) said it would be at least two months before we would hear. So it’s going to be toward the end of the year before we even know, which means we won’t be able to start on anything until the beginning of the year. I was kind of disappointed in that, but it is what it is. We can do some more things to try to prep ourselves for that between now and then.”
Wright said that while she waits to hear whether or not Murray Main Street will be approved for the loan, she plans to solicit more bids for the project. She said Murray Main Street can also work on some of the more minor cleanup, such as removing old furniture and similar items.
“We can do those things ourselves to get ready for the major work,” Wright said.
The board also discussed the next few months of events, including the Market to Menu Dinner, which will be served in Renaissance Park. Board member Shanna Smith said the dinner had been moved to Oct. 20 from its last-scheduled date so that it wouldn’t be the same day as the Breakfast on the Farm event hosted by the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce and Murray State University’s Hutson School of Agriculture.
Wright said the plan is to start the dinner at 6 p.m. so it doesn’t get dark too quickly. Board Chair Matt Falwell said he would work on booking live music, which may be a bluegrass act.
The board also discussed the Dec. 2-3 Holiday Downtown Farmers Market, which will coincide with Main Street Merriment on Friday, Dec. 2, and the Rotary Club of Murray’s Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 3. Promotions Committee Chair Steven Hunter said the Kelso family would again be providing mule carriage rides for Main Street Merriment, and train rides would also be back. In addition, the popular ice skating rink will be back for the weekend on the south side of the court square.
Hunter said his daughter and her boyfriend helped direct traffic last year, but they were ignored by many drivers coming through the downtown area, so he suggested the possibility of reaching out to Murray’s Kentucky National Guard Armory to ask if any service members would be available to assist. He said he thought uniformed personnel might be taken more seriously by motorists, providing for a safer environment for children and families attending the celebration.
