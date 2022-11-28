Main Street Merriment set for Friday night

As seen in this 2021 photo, taking pictures with the Grinch is just one of many activities that will be taking place downtown Friday night during Main Street Merriment.

 HAWKINS TEAGUE / Ledger & Times

MURRAY – In addition to all the usual annual attractions for Friday’s Main Street Merriment, special guests from T-Mobile will be handing out extra special goodies this year for children in attendance, Murray Main Street’s program director said.