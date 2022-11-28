Main Street Merriment set for Friday night

MURRAY – In addition to all the usual annual attractions for Friday’s Main Street Merriment, special guests from T-Mobile will be handing out extra special goodies this year for children in attendance, Murray Main Street’s program director said.
Last year, T-Mobile announced that Murray has been selected to receive a $50,000 grant, which has been used for the beautification of Imagination Alley on the west side of the court square and will eventually lead to free wi-fi on the square as well. Murray Main Street Program Director Deana Wright said T-Mobile gives out 25 Hometown Grants each quarter, but it only chose three cities to visit in person to celebrate the program. In addition to Murray, the company is visiting towns in Oregon and Texas, and a major part of the celebration has been distributing T-Mobile editions of Lite-Brite toys.
“We’re excited to have T-Mobile there on Friday night,” Wright said. “They’re celebrating their own successes with their Hometown Grant, and they chose three locations in the United States to go to. Murray was one of them, so we’re pretty fortunate to have them come. … I don’t know (for sure why they chose Murray), but I think that they saw everything we were doing for our Christmas event, and they wanted to be a part of it.
“One of their big pushes is the national Lite-Brite event. They partnered with Hasbro to create this giant Lite-Brite, and it’s about 10 feet tall by 20 feet wide. They’ll be lighting that up and they will also have custom-made Lite-Brites that they’re going to be giving out to children in the community. They’re going to (speak to the crowd) and then they’re going to hand out swag and gifts. They told me they’re going to have teddy bears and (several other items).
The traditional lighting of the court square Christmas tree will kick off the festivities at 5:30 p.m. Friday, and Wright said T-Mobile would give their presentation immediately afterward. As usual, there will be loads of children’s activities all around the square.
“Kelso Mules will be doing free carriage rides and we’ll have a train taking people on rides,” Wright said. “In the stores, we’ll have different activities where you can make reindeer food, see Santa, see the Grinch, have many cookies, you can decorate your ornaments and the candy cane scavenger hunt will be going on.”
In addition, The Murray Bank Ice Skating Rink will be open on the south side of the court square from 4-9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 2-5 p.m. Sunday. Ice skating sessions are 45 minutes, and people can reserve and pay for a session by visiting www.murraymainstreet.org and clicking on the link to the signup sheet. As an extra bonus this year, Anna, Elsa and Olaf from Disney’s “Frozen” will be there on Saturday morning to skate with children for the 9 and 10 o’clock sessions, Wright said.
“This is the 16th year for Main Street Merriment, and it grows every year, so we’re excited,” Wright said. “The whole point of it is to get into the Christmas spirit and also promote our downtown businesses, which is why the activities are focused inside the stores. Last year was a huge success, and I anticipate it being as big or bigger this year.”
