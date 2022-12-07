BlueOval

The framing for the BlueOval Battery Plant in Glendale.

 Ford Motor Company photo

GLENDALE – (KT) Ford and Korean-based SK On have broken ground at BlueOval SK Battery Park in Glendale, where their joint venture, BlueOval SK, has invested $5.8 billion to produce advanced batteries for future Ford and Lincoln electric vehicles.

Construction is on schedule at the two massive battery manufacturing facilities capable of collectively producing more than 80 gigawatt hours annually and creating 5,000 new jobs, with production expected to begin in 2025.  