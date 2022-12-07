GLENDALE – (KT) Ford and Korean-based SK On have broken ground at BlueOval SK Battery Park in Glendale, where their joint venture, BlueOval SK, has invested $5.8 billion to produce advanced batteries for future Ford and Lincoln electric vehicles.
Construction is on schedule at the two massive battery manufacturing facilities capable of collectively producing more than 80 gigawatt hours annually and creating 5,000 new jobs, with production expected to begin in 2025.
“As you can see, we are making a lot of progress on the two battery plants that will stand on this property,” said David Hahm, CEO of BlueOval SK. “I am so thankful that you are part of the team: Kentucky, Glendale, Elizabethtown. We welcome you building this great relationship with us, so that we can become part of the fabric of your communities.”
“Ford and SK are joining forces to lead the future of the EV industry,” stated Jae-won Chen, Executive Vice-Chairman of SK Group. “We will be manufacturing the safest and most reliable batteries in the world. Where we are standing today will become the global hub of the battery industry.”
David Nowicki, director of Manufacturing Operations for EV programs at Ford, told people on hand, “Ford has made some big bets on electrification, because we believe in our ability to lead the electric revolution. We started with our most popular vehicles, electrifying the Mustang, F-150 and Trend. These vehicles are already performing tremendously in the market.”
He added the plant will be an integral part of Ford’s plan to build two million electric vehicles globally each year, by the end of 2026.
Gov. Andy Beshear noted the partnership between Kentucky and Ford goes back to 1909, when the Model T was built in Louisville. “That bond grows even stronger today as we celebrate significant construction progress on Ford and SK On’s BlueOval SK Battery Park in Hardin County. As both the largest economic development project in our state’s history and part of the biggest investment ever by Ford, this project cements Kentucky’s status as the electric vehicle battery production capital of the United States.”
Jee Dong-seob, SK On president and CEO, said the campus will be "at the core of the electrification of the North American auto market.”
BlueOval SK Battery Park will train 5,000 new workers at the new Elizabethtown Community and Technical College BlueOval SK Training Center, located on the 1,500-acre BlueOval SK Battery Park site, thanks to a $25 million appropriation by the Kentucky General Assembly.
The BlueOval SK project is part of a rapidly growing EV sector in the state, which now includes more than $9.7 billion in announced investments and more than 8,500 full-time jobs for Kentucky residents.
(By Tom Latek, Kentucky Today)
