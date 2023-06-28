(TNS) Four people in Sarasota have fallen ill with malaria, and the Florida Department of Health has issued a statewide mosquito-borne illness alert, the department said this week. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control also has issued an alert after the Florida cases, and one case in Texas, are the first instances of locally transmitted malaria in the U.S. since 2003.

The four people in Sarasota who were ill after being bitten by infectious mosquitoes have all recovered. All four patients were infected with P. vivax malaria. According to state health officials, it is less fatal than other species.