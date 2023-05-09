WHITESBURG – (TNS) A 19 year old was shot and killed in Whitesburg Saturday morning, multiple news outlets in the region have reported.

Nolan Naegele was allegedly shot by his passenger while the vehicle Naegele was driving was being pursued by police, the Mountain Eagle reported Saturday, citing the arrest citation. After Naegele was fatally shot once in the shoulder, the truck struck a guardrail along Kentucky Route 15.