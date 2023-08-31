Man charged after alleged threats involving court case

MURRAY – An Illinois man faces a felony charge after he allegedly threatened people in relation to a court case, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
CCSO said that on Friday, Aug 18, the office received a report that Thomas D. Fike II, 42, of
Marion, Illinois, had allegedly made threats to harm multiple people who were involved in an ongoing court case. A warrant was issued, and the subject was arrested Tuesday.
Fike was charged with four counts of retaliating against participation in a legal process, which is a Class D felony. He was lodged at the Calloway County Jail.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call ccso at 270-753-3151 or email ccso.office@callkyso.com.
