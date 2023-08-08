Man charged for allegedly having ecstasy

MURRAY – A Murray man was arrested on drug charges after the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office was called over the weekend to deal with a neighbor dispute.
According to CCSO, deputies were called to Rockytop Drive in Murray for a neighbor dispute Saturday night. Deputies said they found that one individual, Michael Ottenstoer, 44, of Murray, had what was believed to be MDMA (ecstasy) which is a Schedule 1 controlled substance. He was lodged at the Calloway County Jail just after midnight on Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.