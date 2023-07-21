WINCHESTER – (TNS) A man has been charged with murder in a Winchester crash that killed a 2-year-old boy in June.
Nathon Miller, 28, was arrested in Fayette County Sunday, according to Clark County Detention Center records. He was booked in the Clark County Detention Center Wednesday morning with a bond amount set at $250,000.
Aside from murder, Miller was also charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and instructional permit violations.
The mid-June collision happened on U.S. 60 near the Eastern Kentucky Power Cooperative building. Clark County Sheriff Berl Perdue Jr. said a vehicle was traveling eastbound when it clipped a motorcycle while attempting to make a pass. After clipping the motorcycle, the vehicle went off the road and through a plank fence, Perdue said.
Two-year-old Thomas Reed, the passenger in the vehicle, was declared dead by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office several hours after the crash at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, the coroner’s office said.
Clark County Sheriff Berl Perdue Jr. said that the arrest was delayed by about a month because his department had to reconstruct the accident and wait for blood and toxicology reports.
“Something as serious as what he was charged with, you’ve got to be right,” Perdue said.
Perdue said Miller had a personal connection to one of the child’s parents.
Court records indicate Miller was serving a 16-year sentence for robbery, unlawful imprisonment and heroin trafficking until recently.
A court date has not been set for Miller’s case.
