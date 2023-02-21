Man injured after veering off driveway

LYNN GROVE – A Lynn Grove man was reportedly injured Monday morning after veering off his driveway and striking a tree.
According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at approximately 10:30 a.m. Monday to a single vehicle accident reported on Old Lynn Grove Road. The driver, Chester Dennis, 76, said he was driving down his driveway when he accidentally veered right, striking a small decorative boulder. He then lost control of his 2004 Chevrolet Silverado and crashed into a tree, CCSO said. Chester complained of head and neck pain and was transported to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital by ambulance, CCSO said.
