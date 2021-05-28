Man injured in 4-vehicle wreck after semi rear-ends car on I-24

PADUCAH – A Kevil man was seriously injured Wednesday after his vehicle was rear-ended by a semi truck just outside of Paducah.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded at approximately 2:30 p.m. to a four-vehicle collision on Interstate 24, westbound, at the 10 mile marker. Deputies learned that due to traffic congestion from an unrelated collision, a gold 2006 Toyota Corolla operated by 37-year-old Robert Warford of Kevil, was stationary in the inside westbound lane. At the same time, a 2019 Freightliner semi, being operated by 45-year-old Jean Kengwoung-Keumo of Stallings, North Carolina, was traveling west in the inside lane of Interstate 24. Investigation shows that Kengwoung-Keumo crossed over the Schneidman Road and Pool Road overpass and rear-ended Warford’s vehicle, MCSD said.
Warford’s vehicle became lodged under the trailer of a 2014 International semi being operated by 51-year-old Theodore Simonson of Greensboro, North Carolina. Wardford became entrapped in the vehicle and had to be extracted by mechanical means. After colliding with Warford’s vehicle, Kengwoung-Keumo then rear-ended a stationary white 2020 Kia Telluride being operated by 79-year-old David Norris of Bonita Springs, Florida.
Wardford was transported to Lourde’s Hospital and later flown to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana for treatment of incapacitating injuries, MCSD said. Kengwoung-Keumo and his passenger, 35-year-old Prosper Tchoumo of Stallings, North Carolina, refused medical treatment on scene. Davis Norris and his passenger, 77-year-old Karren Norris of Bonita Springs, Florida, refused medical treatment on scene. Simonson also refused medical treatment on scene.
I-24 westbound was shut down at exit 11 for approximately 2 1/2 hours as a result of the collision. MCSD was assisted on scene by the Kentucky State Police, Reidland Farley Fire Department, Lone Oak Fire Department, Mercy EMS, Department of Emergency Services, Stinnett’s Wrecker Service, Lent’s Wrecker Service and Randy’s Wrecker Service.
